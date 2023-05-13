In a major bureaucratic reshuffle in Tamil Nadu, T Udhayachandran, Secretary to Chief Minister MK Stalin has been appointed as the new Finance Secretary replacing N Muruganandam, who has taken over Udhayachandran’s role.

The bureaucratic reshuffle comes two days after the State government divested of the finance portfolio from Palanivel Thiaga Rajan and gave it to Industry minister Thangam Thennarau. The newly inducted minister TRB Rajaa was made the Industry Minister. Thiagarajan has become the Information Technology minister vice Mano Thangaraj, who has been made minister for milk and dairy development in place of SM Naser, who has been removed from the cabinet.

On the bureaucratic reshuffle, a State government order issued on Saturday says that Chennai Corporation Commissioner Gagandeep Singh Bedi is posted as Health Secretary in place of P Senthilkumar, who will replace P Amudha as Secretary for Panchayat Raj and Development. Amudha is posted as Secretary for Home, Prohibition and Excise Department in place of K Phanindra Reddy, who has become the Transport Secretary.

J Radhakrishnan, Secretary, Food and Consumer Protection Department, will replace Singh as Chennai Corporation Commissioner. PWD Secretary K Manivasan will switch places with Secretary of Tourism, Culture and Religious Endowments Department, B Chandra Mohan.

