Tamil Nadu registers 1,027 new Covid-19 cases

There were an additional 1,027 coronavirus cases in Tamil Nadu to take the total number of infections in the State to 8,12,142. After 1,103 Covid-19 patients were discharged, the number of active cases declined to 9,129.

There were 12 deaths and 65,510 samples tested.

In Chennai, there were 292 cases, and in all the other 36 districts, the number of infections was less than 100.