Tamil Nadu reports 33 fresh cases of Omicron; total tally 34

In a major addition to the total tally of the country, Tamil Nadu on Thursday reported 33 fresh cases of Omicron variant of coronavirus.

Addressing a press conference earlier today, Tamil Nadu Health & Family Welfare Minister Ma Subramanian said, following the genomic sequencing of samples collected from those who tested positive for the novel coronavirus, 33 people were found to be infected by the Omicron variant.

Of the 33 cases, 26 patients were in Chennai, four in Madurai, two in Tiruvannamalai and one in Salem. “All the patients are stable and under isolation,” he added.

With this the total number of Omicron cases in the State went up to 34. Tamil Nadu reported its first case of Omicron on December 15 when a 47-year-old passenger, who arrived from Nigeria, tested positive.