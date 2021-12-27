Tata-Siemens JV bags metro corridor for Pune Metro

A joint venture between TRIL Urban Transport Private Limited (a Tata Group Company) and Siemens Project Ventures GmbH (a subsidiary of Siemens Financial Services) under the Public Private Partnership Route will develop the metro corridor from Hinjewadi to Shivajinagar, Pune.

The joint venture has formed a special purpose company called Pune IT City Metro Rail Limited. The elevated metro line connects Hinjewadi Rajiv Gandhi Infotech Park to Shivajinagar via Balewadi. The 23.3-km corridor with 23 stations will be the first metro project in India under the New Metro Rail Policy.

A consortium between Siemens AG, Siemens Mobility GmbH, Siemens Limited and Alstom Transport India Limited has been awarded the contract for the electrical and mechanical system works of the project by Pune IT City Metro Rail Limited.

Completion in 39 months

The project is to be completed in 39 months. Siemens Limited is a part of the consortium that will provide project management, turnkey electrification, signalling, communications and depot works (equipment). The order size of Siemens Limited is about ₹900 crore.

Sunil Mathur, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, Siemens Limited, said in a press statement, “We would like to thank the Pune Metropolitan Region Development Authority for awarding this project to us. Siemens is glad to be partnering with the Tatas to jointly develop this project.”