Tata STRIVE, Wipro GE Healthcare partner to train youth in healthcare sector

Tata STRIVE and Wipro GE Healthcare today entered into a partnership to skill the youth for jobs in the healthcare sector over three years.

According to the joint official release, the agreement aims to skill 6,200 candidates in various technical and operational healthcare areas.

As a partner, Wipro GE Healthcare will design, develop and implement industry-relevant, hands-on training to gain students’ gainful employment, especially from the marginalised sections.

With Tata Trusts’ support, Tata STRIVE will provide the candidate's loan scholarships upon qualifying for the course.

Tata STRIVE stated that it also intends to enhance the program delivery and efficacy by providing digital solutions for planning and managing batches, loan scholarships, attendance, assessments, and tracking.

The firms believe that this partnership is a significant step to address the increasing demand for Allied Healthcare Professionals (AHPs).

Speaking at the announcement, Anita Rajan, CEO, Tata STRIVE said: “India's Healthcare sector is currently starved of an adequately skilled workforce as well as an adequate number of allied healthcare professionals. This partnership between Tata STRIVE and Wipro GE Healthcare will build a cadre of technical professionals that will support the delivery of quality medical care to reduce this gap.”

She added: “The financial support towards training, provided by Tata’s will democratise the opportunity for youth, especially women, to aspire for a career in healthcare.”

Commenting on the partnership, Shravan Subramanyam, Managing Director, Wipro GE Healthcare, South Asia said: “Building a strong pipeline of allied healthcare professionals can be a strategic intervention in the healthcare sector...Wipro GE Healthcare is privileged to partner with Tata STRIVE to skill the youth of the country. This partnership focuses not only on employment but also focuses on bridging the skill gap prevalent in the healthcare sector along with the upliftment of women in the society.”

Despite the huge demand for healthcare workers services amidst the pandemic, the segment is highly short-staffed and fragmented in India. This comes in the backdrop of approximately 20 million youth educated up to 12th standard not opting for higher studies, of which 60 per cent are women, the official release noted.

India has a massive shortfall of Allied Health Professionals. It is estimated that the current requirement for AHPs in India is nearly 6.5 million, as against a supply of less than 300,000. As per National Skill Development Corporation (NSDC), in 2018, the healthcare technician demand-supply gap was at 84 per cent.