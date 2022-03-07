Telangana clocks 19.1 per cent growth in GSDP in 2020-21 at current prices

Recovering from the Covid-induced lull, Telangana’s nominal Gross State Domestic Product (GSDP) has registered a growth of 19.1 per cent over the previous year in current prices and is valued at ₹11.55 lakh crore.

The GSDP grew at 11.2 per cent at constant prices, which was higher than the national average growth rate of 8.9 per cent.

According to the Socio-Economic Outlook 2022 released by the Government, Telangana’s nominal growth rate exceeded that of India’s by one-percentage point in 2014-15 after the formation of the State in 2014. The gap increased to 3.6 per cent by 2020-21, declining thereafter as the pan-Indian economy recovered from the pandemic in 2021-22.

Compared to the pre-pandemic levels in 2019-20, Telangana’s nominal GSDP is 21.8 per cent higher in 2021-22, while India’s nominal GDP has only increased by 17.8 per cent in the two years. “The strong growth experienced by Telangana’s economy translated into an increase in Telangana’s contribution to the country’s GDP over time,’’ the socioeconomic outlook said.

In the year of State formation, Telangana contributed roughly 4.1 per cent to the national GDP. In 2020-21, the State became the sixth highest contributor to the national nominal GDP, amongst the 14 General Category States with data availability.

Between 2014-15 and 2021-22, the State’s contribution to India’s nominal GDP increased from 4.1 per cent to 4.9 per cent.

Per Capita Income

In the year 2020- 21, Telangana’s nominal PCI at ₹2,37,632 as per provisional estimates, was the second highest among the 14 General Category States.

In the year 2021-22, Telangana’s nominal PCI had increased to ₹2.79 lakh. It has consistently been higher than the average national PCI since the year of State’s formation .

In 2014-15, the PCI of Telangana was 1.43 times the national PCI. As of 2021- 22, the multiplier had increased to 1.86 as it was ₹1,28,985 higher than the national PCI, according to the outlook.