Telangana earns ₹12,365 crore from registration fees in FY22

Telangana State Registration Department’s revenue increased by 135 per cent to ₹12,365 crore in the year 2021-22. The revenue for the department was only ₹5,260 crore in 2020-21 mainly due to the adverse impact of the Covid-19 pandemic, according to data of the department. The increase in the financial year ended March 31, 2022 was driven by jump in market value of properties, registration charges and a general upswing in the sale and purchase of all types of properties, a senior official said. The department expects the trend to continue as Hyderabad continues to be a ‘favoured’ destination for investment by corporate as well as individual property buyers.

