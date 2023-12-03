Election Results 2023: Get all the updates on 4 State Assembly Election Results on Telangana, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh &Chhattisgarh
- December 03, 2023 20:10
Telangana Elections Results Live Updates: Congress will fulfil Telangana people’s aspirations, says TPCC chief Revanth Reddy
Thanking senior Congress leader Sonia Gandhi and AICC Chief Mallikarjun Kharge, TPCC chief Revanth Reddy on Sunday said it is the party’s responsibility to fulfil Telangana people’s aspirations after forming the government in the state.
Speaking to mediapersons, he said the Congress’s victory is dedicated to Telangana martyrs. - PTI.
- December 03, 2023 20:04
Elections Results Live Updates: India has become a global economic power: PM Modi
“India has become a global economic power. These Assembely election results has led to positivity in the country. It will strengthen the foundation of viksit bharat,” said PM Narendra Modi.
- December 03, 2023 20:02
Election Results Live Updates: We do not want any citizen to be left behind. BJP wants to ensure the benefits of its policies to every citizen and connect with deprived citizens: PM Modi.
- December 03, 2023 20:01
Election Results Live Updates: PM Modi expresses concerns regarding Cyclone Michaung, says Central government is in touch with all the state governments on this.
- December 03, 2023 19:58
Election Results Live Updates: PM Modi urges youth to become ambassador of progressive India (Viksit Bharat)
“We do not want any citizen to be left behind. BJP wants to ensure the benefits of its policies to every citizen and connect with deprived citizens. New hospitals, medical colleges, universities are being built at swift pace. Indian citizens want this momentum to continue. They want stability and want India to become a developed nation,” said PM Modi. He also urged youth to become ambassador of progressive India (Viksit Bharat).
- December 03, 2023 19:56
Election Results Live Updates: We are the fastest growing economy in the world. Citizens’s self-confidence is at the highest: PM Modi.
- December 03, 2023 19:54
Election Results Live Updates: GST collections are at a record high: PM Modi
PM Modi said, “GST collections are at a record high. Sales of car is growing, coal, electricity production is growing. exports are growing.. global investors want to come set up manufacturing facilities in the country.”
- December 03, 2023 19:53
Elections Results Live Updates: Under BJP government, 4 crore houses have been built for poor citizens, says Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
- December 03, 2023 19:53
Election Results Live Updates: Infrastructure of the country is transforming. Across India, highways and industrial corridors are being built: PM Modi.
- December 03, 2023 19:51
Election Results Live Updates: Despite global slowdown, Indian economy has been performing very well: PM Modi.
- December 03, 2023 19:50
Election Results Live Updates: I urge Congress and its allies do not do such politics which strengthens desh-virodhi forces or divides the country or weakens the countries: PM Modi.
- December 03, 2023 19:47
Election Results Live Updates: This Assembly election result is big lesson for Congress and its arrogant coalition of allies: PM Modi
“This Assembly election result is big lesson for Congress and its arrogant coalition of allies. This is also a warning to these forces who are against India’s progress. They cannot win Indian citizens’ trust,” said PM Modi.
- December 03, 2023 19:46
Election Results Live Updates: Some people are saying that today’s hattrick (winning three states) has given guarantee for 2024’s hattrick (winning power in Centre for the third time): PM Modi.
- December 03, 2023 19:44
Election Results Live Updates: India’s voters understands the need for India’s progress and that is why they are consitently choosing BJP, says PM Modi.
- December 03, 2023 19:42
Election Results Live Updates: India’s voter understands what is janhit and rashtriya hit: PM Modi
PM Modi said, “We dont just make policies but we also ensure that the benefits of these policies reach every citizens. We believe in politics of performance and delivery and have made it a reality. India’s voter understands what is janhit and rashtriya hit.”
- December 03, 2023 19:41
Election Results Live Updates: The election results will echo across the country: PM Modi
“The election results will echo across the country. This strengthens India’s progress. This election results will also encourage and gives assurance to global investors. The election results shows that India’s voter is mature and votes for stable government,” said PM Modi.
- December 03, 2023 19:39
Election Results Live Updates: PM Modi thanks Telangana’s citizens and karkaryatas
“I thank Telangana’s citizens and karkaryatas. Our presence in the state is growing and our graph has been only increasing . I want to assure citizens of Telangana that we will continue to serve them,” said PM Modi.
- December 03, 2023 19:37
Election Results Live Updates: Today we can see the results. MP has shown that there is no alternative to BJP and voters’s trust on the party has been constantly strengthening: PM Modi.
- December 03, 2023 19:33
Election Results Live Updates: PM Modi lauds the efforts of BJP karyakartas
“Today I also laud the efforts of BJP karyakartas across all these states. Your sincerity and support is invaluable. You took the message of double-engine government to the grassroot levels,” said PM Modi.
- December 03, 2023 19:32
Assembly Polls Results Live Updates: PM Modi stresses that BJP has done very well in seats located in tribal regions
- December 03, 2023 19:31
Election Results Live Updates: PM Modi talks about Indian youth and their aspirations
“Assembly election results have also clarified that Indian youth only wants progress. Wherever governments have worked against youth they have lost power. Today, the youth’s trust is growing in BJP and beleives that BJP understands their aspirations and make new opportunities available to them,” said PM Modi.
- December 03, 2023 19:28
Election Results Live Updates: “Empowerement of women is an important pillar of BJP’s vision to empower the country. This is Modi’s guarantee,” says PM Modi.
- December 03, 2023 19:26
Elections Results Live Updates: In this victory, women are seeing their own victory: PM Modi
“Every first time voter feels they have been victorious. In this victory, women are seeing their own victory. Every citizen believe this victory is their success. Today I want to honour the women power of this country. In these elections, women decided to help BJP succeed. The women citizens have seen in the past ten years, BJP has worked towards making toilets, electricity, cooking gas among others available to them,” PM Modi said.
- December 03, 2023 19:23
Telangana Election Results Live: Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan accepts the resignation of Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao.
KCR.jfif
- December 03, 2023 19:23
Assembly Polls Results Live Updates: There are only four sections - women power, farmers, youth and poor people: PM Modi
In this election, a lot of effort was made to divide the country on the basis of castes. But I have been reiterating that in this country there are only four sections. This include women power, farmers, youth and poor people. Strengthening these four sections of the society will help strengthen the nation, PM Modi said.
In the Assembly Elections, these sections of the society have shown lot of enthusiasm. Today every poor citizen , farmer and adivasis sisters and brothers feel they have won the elections. he further stated.
- December 03, 2023 19:21
Election Results Live Updates: Win for Sabka Saath Sabka Vikaas, says PM Modi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi hails the electoral outcome as a victory for the principle of “Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas”. “When I recieve love and trust from people it increases my responsibility towards the nation. Mothers, daughters, youth, farmers have given us so much support,” PM Modi states.
- December 03, 2023 19:13
Telangana Elections Results Updates: BJP’s Venkata Ramana Reddy emerges as giant slair: Defeats KCR, Revanth Reddy in Kamareddy
BJP’s K Venkata Ramana Reddy emerged as a giant killer by defeating Chief Minister and BRS supremo K Chandrasekhar Rao and Telangana PCC chief Revanth Reddy in Kamareddy assembly constituency on Sunday.
He vanquished his nearest rival KCR by a margin of 6,741 votes.
Speaking to media, Venkata Ramana Reddy said Kamareddy got recognition as big leaders contested in the segment. - PTI.
- December 03, 2023 19:02
BJP’s win in three states mandate for ‘Modi guarantee’: Union Minister Jitendra Singh
Union Minister Jitendra Singh on Sunday said BJP’s victory in three states is a mandate for “Modi guarantee” and that the party has succeeded in enlarging its ideological base in spite of all the contradictions.
“People have authenticated their trust in what Prime Minister Narendra Modi says because it has been proven time and again with evidence that Modi has the capacity to walk the talk,” he told reporters. - PTI.
- December 03, 2023 19:02
Chhattisgarh Election Results Updates: Less than 1% voters opted for NOTA in MP, Raj, Telangana; 1.29 per cent in Chhattisgarh
The counting of votes in three out of four states on Sunday showed that less than one per cent of the voters exercised the ‘none of the above’ (NOTA) option in the just-concluded assembly polls, according to the election commission.
Assembly polls were conducted in five states and while the counting of votes in Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh and Telangana was held on Sunday, votes will be counted in Mizoram on Monday. - PTI.
- December 03, 2023 18:59
Assembly Polls Results Live: Updates at 7 p.m.
BJP wins 107 seats in Rajasthan, leads in additional 8 seats. In Madhya Pradesh, BJP wins 100 seats, leading in 64 seats. In Chattisgarh, BJP wins 25 seats, leading in 29 seats: ECI website.
- December 03, 2023 18:59
Election Results Live Updates: PM Narendra Modi arrives in BJP HQ in New Delhi.
- December 03, 2023 18:54
Rajasthan Elections Results Live: Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot reaches Raj Bhavan in Jaipur, expected to tender his resignation after Congress’ loss in assembly polls.
- December 03, 2023 18:53
Telangana Election Results Updates: Congress on course to form govt in Telangana, Revanth Reddy could be state’s second CM
The Congress was on its way to achieve the magic mark of 60 seats on Sunday to form the first non-BRS government in Telangana, with the southern solace coming in the midst of a saffron sweep of the Hindi heartland where BJP wrested two states from its rival and retained one.
Telangana becomes the second southern state in Congress’ kitty in 2023, after it emerged triumphant in Karnataka in May. - PTI.
- December 03, 2023 18:52
Assembly Elections Results Live Updates: BJP to rule 12 states on its own, Congress down to 3
With the BJP heading towards a victory in three of the four states that went to polls recently, it will now be in power in 12 states on its own, while the number of states ruled by the Congress will come down to three after the party’s electoral defeats in Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh.
The states ruled by the Bharatiya Janata Party-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) will now account for almost half of the 543 Lok Sabha seats, while only two states, accounting for less than 50 Lok Sabha seats, are now governed by parties not aligned with either the NDA or the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) of opposition parties. - PTI.
- December 03, 2023 18:41
Telangana Election Results Updates: K Venkata Ramana Reddy of BJP defeats CM KCR and TPCC chief Revanth Reddy in Kamareddy segment in Telangana polls. - PTI.
- December 03, 2023 18:38
Assembly Election Results Updates: Poll victory testament to Modi’s guarantees: Union Minister Sonowal
Union Ports, Shipping & Waterways Minister Sarbananda Sonowal on Sunday termed the Assembly poll mandate in four states as a “testament” to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s guarantees.
The senior BJP leader from Assam congratulated Modi for leading from the front for the “historic mandate” in three states.
“Today is a historic day for the people of this country. With resounding victories in Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh, people have given their mandate in favour of Vikas — Modi Ki Guarantee,” Sonowal said. - PTI.
- December 03, 2023 18:36
Rajasthan Election Results Live Updates: BJP wins majority in Rajasthan
The BJP crossed the halfway mark in Rajasthan on Sunday, winning 100 seats out of the 199 where assembly elections took place.
According to the latest assembly poll results and trends available on the Election Commission website, the BJP won 100 seats and was ahead in 15.
The Congress, which was hoping to buck the trend of the incumbent being voted out in the state every five years, bagged 58 seats and was ahead in 11.
In the remaining 15 seats, candidates of parties such as the Bharat Adivasi Party and the Rashtriya Loktantrik Party and Independents have either won or are ahead. - PTI.
- December 03, 2023 18:34
Telangana Election Results Live Updates: Telangana CM Chandrashekar Rao has sent his resignation to Guv: BRS Working President Rama Rao. - PTI.
- December 03, 2023 18:34
Rajasthan Election Results Updates: Congress turncoats lose seats in Bari, Nagaur
Congress turncoats lost their seats in Bari and Nagaur in the Rajasthan assembly elections on Sunday, the Election Commission’s poll data showed.
Girraj Singh Malinga, sitting MLA from Bari who switched over to BJP from the Congress, lost the seat to Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) candidate Jaswant Singh Gurjar by a margin of 27,424 votes.
Gurjar secured 1,06,060 votes and was declared winner from the Bari seat.
Hours before the Congress announced the ticket for its Bari seat on November 5, Malinga joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and was given the ticket. - PTI.
- December 03, 2023 18:33
Rajasthan Election Results Live Updates: BJP crosses majority mark in Rajasthan: Election Commission update. - PTI.
- December 03, 2023 18:29
Telangana Election Results Updates: ‘Telangana Congress swearing-in ceremony likely on Dec 4 or 9’
The Telangana police on Sunday said it has been asked by the state Congress chief A Revanth Reddy to make security arrangements for the swearing-in ceremony on December 4 or 9.
Reddy, whose party was enjoying a comfortable lead to touch the simple majority mark of 60 seats, on Sunday asked state Director General of Police (DGP) Anjani Kumar to make security arrangements for the swearing-in ceremony. - PTI.
- December 03, 2023 18:21
Election Results Live Updates: Markets to react positively to BJP’s big victory in 3 states; RBI interest rate decision eyed: Experts
Equity markets will respond positively to the BJP’s big wins in Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh assembly polls, as a stable political environment could further boost investors’ confidence and drive stocks higher, analysts said.
Besides the state elections outcome, global trends, trading activity of foreign investors, and RBI’s interest rate decision are the other major factors that will drive the movement in the domestic equity markets this week, they added. - PTI.
- December 03, 2023 18:11
Election Results Live Updates: Check out the latest trends
- December 03, 2023 18:07
Chhattisgarh Election Results Updates: BJP on course to register its biggest-ever victory in Chhattisgarh
The BJP on Sunday not only defied exit poll projections but also raced towards its biggest-ever victory in Chhattisgarh, where it has had three terms since the state’s formation in 2000.
As per the latest data shared by the Election Commission, the party had won four seats and was leading in 52 of the 90 constituencies in the state. The Congress was ahead in 36 seats.
- December 03, 2023 18:04
Election Results Live Updates: BJP celebrates poll performance, claims Jharkhand will see repeat of Chhattisgarh results
Members of the opposition BJP in Jharkhand celebrated the party’s performances in the assembly elections in three states, including neighbouring Chhatisgarh.
As the party surged ahead in the early trends in Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh, BJP workers started gathering at the state headquarters in Ranchi, and when victory became certain in the afternoon in these two states along with Chhatisgarh, celebrations began.
- December 03, 2023 18:03
Election Results Live Updates: Poll results build momentum for over 350 seats in LS elections: Assam CM Himanta
As the BJP looks to form governments in three out of four states where counting of votes was underway on Sunday, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said the mandate will set the tone for the ruling alliance to win over 350 seats in Lok Sabha elections next year.
Sarma had extensively campaigned in Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh and Telangana for the party in October and November. - PTI
- December 03, 2023 17:59
Assembly Election Results Live: Updates at 6 p.m.
In Madhya Pradesh, BJP wins 67 seats, leading in additional 99 seats. In Rajasthan, BJP wins 91 seats, leading in additional 24 seats. In Chattisgarh, BJP is leading 43 seats and has won 12 seats.
In Chattisgarh, Congress has won 7 seats and leading in 28 seats. In Rajasthan, Congress wins 52 seats and leading 16 seats. In Madhya Pradesh, Congress wins 16 seats and leading in additional 47 seats
- December 03, 2023 17:56
Telangana Polls Results Live Updates: Telangana CM KCR defeated in Kamareddy
Telangana CM KCR is defeated in Kamareddy. BJP clinches the seat in a keenly contested poll. KCR contested from Gajwel and Kamareddy. He, however, won the former seat.
- December 03, 2023 17:51
Telangana Election Results Live: Here are the latest updates
Congress wins 28, is leading in 36 seats.
BRS won 13, is leading in 26 seats.
BJP won 4, leading in 4 other seats.
MIM won 2, is leading in 5 seats.
CPI won in 1 seat.
- December 03, 2023 17:50
Election Results Live Updates: BJP Chief JP Nadda and other leaders arrive at BJP HQ in New Delhi. PM Modi will be addressing party workers shortly.
- December 03, 2023 17:49
Telangana Election Results Live Updates: ECI suspends Telangana DGP Anjani Kumar
The Election Commission of India suspended Telangana DGP Anjani Kumar for meeting PCC President Revanth Reddy at his house while the election code is still in force.
- December 03, 2023 17:48
I accept the decision of the people of Madhya Pradesh in the election results: Congress leader Kamal Nath
Congress leader Kamal Nath wrote on X: “I accept the decision of the people of Madhya Pradesh in the election results. We have been given the responsibility to sit in the opposition and we will discharge our responsibility. The biggest question facing Madhya Pradesh right now is that the future of the youth of Madhya Pradesh should be secure and our farmers should get prosperity.
I congratulate the Bharatiya Janata Party. I hope that he will try to live up to the trust that the public has shown in him.
You all must remember that I never announced the seats. I always said that I have faith in the voters of Madhya Pradesh and even today I will say that I have faith in the voters of Madhya Pradesh.
I will review with all the defeated candidates and winning MLAs what was the reason why we could not explain our point to the voters of Madhya Pradesh.” Meanwhile, he is leading from Chinndwara.
- December 03, 2023 17:46
Chhattisgarh Election Results Live Updates: BJP on course to register its biggest-ever victory in Chhattisgarh
The BJP on Sunday not only defied exit poll projections but also raced towards its biggest-ever victory in Chhattisgarh, where it has had three terms since the state’s formation in 2000.
As per the latest data shared by the Election Commission, the party had won four seats and was leading in 52 of the 90 constituencies in the state. The Congress was ahead in 36 seats.
- December 03, 2023 17:43
We humbly accept the mandate of Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Rajasthan: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi wrote on X: We humbly accept the mandate of Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Rajasthan - the battle of ideology will continue.
I am very thankful to the people of Telangana - we will definitely fulfill the promise of making Prajalu Telangana. Heartfelt thanks to all the workers for their hard work and support.
- December 03, 2023 17:42
Assembly Polls Results Live Updates: Check out the latest trends.
- December 03, 2023 17:29
Under PM Modi’s leadership the BJP will continue to work towards the development of Telangana: Union Minister Amit Shah
On Telangana, Union Minister Amit Shah stated on X,” Gratitude to Telangana people for encouraging support. Under PM Shri @narendramodi Ji’s leadership the BJP will continue to work towards the development of Telangana.
With people’s support, we will certainly make Telangana a prosperous state. My heartfelt thanks to the Karyakartas of @BJP4Telangana and the State President Shri @kishanreddybjp Ji for their tireless efforts.”
- December 03, 2023 17:27
The tribal, poor and farmer sisters and brothers of Chhattisgarh have expressed their faith in the PM Modi: Amit Shah
On Chattisgarh, Amit Shah stated, “The tribal, poor and farmer sisters and brothers of Chhattisgarh have expressed their faith in the Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi ji and blessed the BJP with a huge majority.
I express my gratitude to the people of Chhattisgarh for this huge victory. Congratulations to all our workers of @BJP4CGState , National President Shri @JPNadda ji and State President Shri @ArunSao3 ji for this victory.”
- December 03, 2023 17:25
The landslide victory in the assembly elections of Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh is a victory of the charismatic leadership of PM Modi: Rajnath Singh
Union Minister Rajnath Singh on X : The landslide victory in the assembly elections of Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh is a victory of the charismatic leadership of Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi and the strong public trust towards BJP. The way Modiji has created an authentic, emotional and intimate relationship with the people of the country and the commitment that BJP has made towards public welfare, development and good governance, it has established BJP as a ‘Lok Ladli Party’ among the people. Have done.The historic victory achieved today is due to the organizational skills of the National President of @BJP4India , Shri @JPNadda and the collective efforts and hard work of crores of party workers. I congratulate Prime Minister Modiji, Party President Naddaji and all the workers for this spectacular victory and express my gratitude to the people of the three states for this mandate and congratulate them.”
- December 03, 2023 17:24
Rajasthan Election Results Live: BJP MP Mahant Balak Nath wins by a margin of 6173 votes from Tijara in Rajasthan.
Mahant Balak Nath Yogi.png
- December 03, 2023 17:24
Rajasthan Election Results Live Updates: BJP MP Diya Kumari wins by a massive margin of 71368 votes from Vidhyadhar Nagar in Rajasthan..
Diya Kumari.png
- December 03, 2023 17:23
Exactly 20 years ago also, the Indian National Congress had to face defeat in the assembly elections held in Chhattisgarh, MP and Rajasthan: Congress leader Jairam Ramesh
Congress leader Jairam Ramesh on X: Exactly 20 years ago also, the Indian National Congress had to face defeat in the assembly elections held in Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan. At that time we had won only in Delhi. But within a few months, Congress made a strong comeback and emerged as the largest party in the Lok Sabha elections and formed the government at the Centre.With hope, faith, patience and determination the Indian National Congress will prepare for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.India will join, INDIA will win!
- December 03, 2023 17:19
Chhattisgrah Election Results Live Updates: Former union minister and BJP Leader Vishnu Deo Sai wins by a margin of 25541 votes from Kunkuri in Chhattisgarh
Vishnudeo Sai.png
- December 03, 2023 17:18
Assembly Polls Results Updates: Check out the latest trends
- December 03, 2023 17:17
Madhya Pradesh Election Results Updates: BJP MP Uday Pratap Singh wins by margin of 5652 votes from Gadarwara in MP.
Uday Pratap Singh.png
- December 03, 2023 17:16
Madhya Pradesh Election Results Updates: BJP MP Rakesh Singh wins by 30134 votes from Jabalpur (West) in MP.
Rakesh Singh.png
- December 03, 2023 17:15
Assembly Polls Results Live Updates: Congress concedes defeat in MP, Chhattisgarh & Rajasthan; Modi bows to Janta Janardan
Terming the Congress performance in Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan as “disappointing”, its President Mallikarjun Kharge on Sunday conceded defeat in the three states, while thanking the people of Telangana for voting the party to power.
- December 03, 2023 17:13
Madhya Pradesh Election Results Live: Shivraj Singh Chauhan wins from Budhni by a margin of 1,04,974 votes. He is the sitting CM from BJP in MP.
thumbnail_image.png
- December 03, 2023 17:12
This massive victory of Madhya Pradesh is the public’s seal of approval on the welfare policies and good governance: Amit Shah
Amit Shah added on X, “This massive victory of Madhya Pradesh is the public’s seal of approval on the welfare policies and good governance of the double engine government led by Shri @narendramodi ji.
I express my heartfelt gratitude to the people for giving them the opportunity to continue serving the BJP by blessing them with an overwhelming majority. Congratulations to National President Shri @JPNadda ji, Chief Minister Shri @ChouhanShivraj ji, State President Shri @vdsharmabjp ji and all the workers of @BJP4MP on this victory.”
- December 03, 2023 17:10
I congratulate the people of Rajasthan for blessing the BJP led by Modi ji for victory: Union Minister Amit Shah
“Heartfelt gratitude to the people of Veerbhoomi Rajasthan...
I congratulate the people of Rajasthan for blessing the BJP led by Modi ji for victory.
This victory is the victory of the people’s unwavering faith in the leadership of Modi ji. Many congratulations to National President Shri @JPNadda ji, State President Shri @cpjoshiBJP ji and all the workers of @BJP4Rajasthan for this wonderful victory,” Union Minister Amit Shah states on X.
- December 03, 2023 17:08
Today’s election results have proved that the days of appeasement and caste politics are over: Union Minister Amit Shah
Union Minister Amit Shah wrote on X: There is only and only Modi ji in the hearts of the people...
Today’s election results have proved that the days of appeasement and caste politics are over...New India votes on Politics of Performance.
I salute the people of Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Rajasthan for this immense support. Many congratulations to Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi ji on this grand victory of BJP.
- December 03, 2023 17:06
Madhya Pradesh Election Results Updates: Union Minister Faggan Singh Kulaste loses by 9,723 votes to Congress’ Chainsingh Warkade in Niwas in MP. - PTI.
Faggan Singh Kulaste.png
- December 03, 2023 17:05
Congratulations to the Congress party and its workers in Telangana: Congress leader P Chidambaram
Congress leader P Chidambaram write on X: Congratulations to the Congress party and its workers in Telangana for pulling off a credible victory in the face of a fierce contest with BRS and BJP. I was wrong in calling the election in Chhattisgarh in favour of the Congress. My ground reports were wrong.
- December 03, 2023 17:02
Madhya Pradesh Election Results Live: Updates at 5 p.m.
In Madhya Pradesh, BJP leads in 133 seats, wins 32 seats. In Rajasthan, BJP wins 58 seats, leading in additional 57 seats. In Chattisgarh, BJP leading in 55 seats and won one seat so far: ECI Website
- December 03, 2023 16:59
Rajasthan Election Results Live: Conceding defeat outgoing Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot tells reporters, “will continue to serve people of Rajasthan till my last breath.”
- December 03, 2023 16:58
Madhya Pradesh Election Results Updates: Minister Faggan Singh Kulaste loses Niwas seat to Chainsingh Warkade of Congress
Minister of State for Rural Development Faggan Singh Kulaste loses from Niwas, Madhya Pradesh. He was defeated by Congress candidate Chainsingh Warkade by a margin of 9723 votes.
Faggan Singh Kulaste.png
- December 03, 2023 16:56
Telangana Election Results Live Updates: Congress will fulfil Telangana people’s aspirations, says TPCC chief Revanth Reddy
Thanking senior Congress leader Sonia Gandhi and AICC Chief Mallikarjun Kharge, TPCC chief Revanth Reddy on Sunday said it is the party’s responsibility to fulfil Telangana people’s aspirations after forming the government in the state.
Speaking to mediapersons, he said the Congress’s victory is dedicated to Telangana martyrs.
He welcomed the BRS Working President’s wishes to the Congress party on its victory, and said he expects the BRS’s cooperation in giving good governance to the people.
“It is a people’s mandate. We need not (do) a postmortem. Everything goes well, then only you will get that magic number. The simple point is that they (people) wanted to change. They wanted to defeat KCR. They have defeated KCR. That’s all,” he said. - PTI.
- December 03, 2023 16:55
Rajasthan Election Live Updates: We respect people’s mandate: Rajasthan Cong chief Govind Singh Dotasra
Rajasthan Congress chief Govind Singh Dotasra on Sunday said that the party respects the people’s mandate and would continue to work for them. He also said that the party would convene a meeting of elected legislators in Jaipur on Tuesday.
“I am informing all elected legislators. On Tuesday, we would convene a meeting of legislators in Jaipur,” Dotasra told reporters as rival BJP was headed for a win in Rajasthan. “We respect the people’s mandate and will continue to work for the people,” he said. - PTI.
- December 03, 2023 16:52
The results in Chhattisgarh, MP and Rajasthan indicate that the people of India are firmly with politics of good governance and development: PM Modi
PM Modi wrote on X: We bow to the Janta Janardan. The results in Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan indicate that the people of India are firmly with politics of good governance and development, which the
@BJP4India stands for. I thank the people of these states for their unwavering support and assure them that we will keep working tirelessly for their well-being. A special thanks to the hardworking Party Karyakartas. Each of them is exemplary! They have worked tirelessly and highlighted our development agenda among the people.
- December 03, 2023 16:48
People have supported PM Modi’s policies and voted for BJP, says Gadkari
Union Minister Nitin Gadkari on Sunday said people of Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Rajasthan have supported the policies of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and voted for the Bharatiya Janata Party.
Counting of votes is underway in the three states, where the BJP is leading on a majority of seats, and Telangana, where the Congress is ahead of the ruling Bharat Rashtra Samithi.
Asserting that Chhattisgarh, MP and Rajasthan would see rapid development due to the installation of “double engine government”, Gadkari hailed PM Modi, BJP chief JP Nadda and the local party leadership as well as workers for the results.
“The people of the country have expressed their mood through elections, especially in Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh. These three states have got very good results. In a way, the people have expressed their support for the policies of our government under the leadership of Modiji,” Gadkari said. - PTI.
Nitin Gadkari.jfif
- December 03, 2023 16:48
Rajasthan Election Results Live: Rajasthan Assembly speaker CP Joshi loses Nathdwara seat to BJP’s Vishvaraj Singh Mewar by 7,504 votes. - PTI.
- December 03, 2023 16:45
Assembly Elections Live Updates: Have a look at the latest trends
- December 03, 2023 16:44
Rajasthan Election Results Live: Minister Pratap Singh Khachariyawas loses Civil Lines assembly seat to BJP’s Gopal Sharma by margin of 28,329 votes. - PTI.
- December 03, 2023 16:43
Madhya Pradesh Election Results Updates: BJP once more in Madhya Pradesh; party wins 17 seats, leading in 149, Congress ahead in 59
All set to retain power in Madhya Pradesh, the BJP has won 17 seats and is leading in 149 constituencies in Madhya Pradesh, as per the latest official figures.
The Congress’ plans to wrest power from the BJP were shattered as the grand old party has managed to surge ahead in only 59 of the 230 seats in the assembly.
Celebrations broke out at the BJP office in Bhopal, while the Congress office wore a deserted look on Sunday after it became clear that the saffron party was poised to retain power in Madhya Pradesh with an emphatic win over its rival. - PTI.
- December 03, 2023 16:41
My dear sisters and brothers of Telangana, Thank you for your support to BJP: PM Modi
PM Modi posts on X: My dear sisters and brothers of Telangana, Thank you for your support to the @BJP4India. Over the last few years, this support has only been increasing and this trend will continue in the times to come. Our bond with Telangana is unbreakable and we will keep working for the people.
I also appreciate the industrious efforts of each and every BJP Karyakarta.
- December 03, 2023 16:33
Rajasthan Election Results Update: Rajasthan Minister Pratap Singh Khachariyawas loses Civil Lines assembly seat to BJP’s Gopal Sharma by margin of 28,329 votes. - PTI.
- December 03, 2023 16:31
Madhya Pradesh Election Results Live: Congress MLA Babu Jandel defeats his BJP rival Durgalal Vijay from Sheopur seat in MP by 11,130 votes. - PTI.
- December 03, 2023 16:31
Madhya Pradesh Election Results Update: Popularity of Modi and Chouhan, effective booth-level strategy key to BJP’s electoral success
An effective booth-level strategy, strong organisational manoeuvre and the popularity of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan are among the key factors that turned the tide in favour of the BJP in the Madhya Pradesh Assembly polls.
Popularly known as “Mama” (maternal uncle), Chouhan is hugely popular among the masses, especially women and youngsters, while the “MP ke man mein Modi” (Modi in the mind of MP) campaign also helped consolidate the support for the BJP in the state, party leaders said. - PTI.
- December 03, 2023 16:29
Rajasthan Election Results Live: BJP’s Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore wins Jhotwara assembly seat
BJP candidate and Jaipur Rural MP Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore won the Jhotwara assembly seat by a margin of 50,167 votes, the Election Commission of India announced on Sunday.
Rathore, a former Union minister, secured 1,47,913 votes and defeated his nearest rival Abhishek Choudhary of the Congress. - PTI.
Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore.png
- December 03, 2023 16:28
Chhattisgarh Assembly Polls Results Live: PM Modi’s five rallies, strident attacks on Baghel govt puts BJP in driver’s seat
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed five rallies in Chhattisgarh after announcement of Assembly polls, targeting Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel over the alleged Mahadev app scam and accusing the Congress of appeasement politics, while calling the Bharatiya Janata Party’s promises as “Modi’s guarantees”.
Against predictions by most exit polls that the ruling Congress had an edge in the state, the BJP, which banked heavily on the charisma of the PM, was leading on 53 seats in the 90-member Assembly. - PTI
- December 03, 2023 16:22
Assembly Elections Results Live: Check out the latest trends
- December 03, 2023 16:18
Rajasthan Election Results Update: Smooth sailing for BJP, set to form govt
The BJP appeared set Sunday to wrest Rajasthan from the Congress with the party leading or winning on 114 seats, way past the Congress which was ahead on 70.
Sources said Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot was meeting Governor Kalraj Mishra in the evening to hand over his resignation.
By the afternoon, the Bharatiya Janata Party candidates had won 20 seats and were leading on 94 more with the counting of votes still on. The Congress had won nine and was ahead on 61. - PTI.
- December 03, 2023 16:12
Rajasthan Election Results Update: Congress candidate from Tonk, Sachin Pilot wins by a margin of 29,475, garnering a total of 1,05,812 votes.
- December 03, 2023 16:11
I thank the people of Telangana for the mandate we have received from them: Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge
Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge states on X, “I thank the people of Telangana for the mandate we have received from them. I also thank all those who voted for us in Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan. Our performance in these three states have no doubt been disappointing, but with determination, we reaffirm our strong resolve to rebuild and revive ourselves in these three states.The Congress party fought a spirited campaign in all these four states. I acknowledge and appreciate the efforts of lakhs of our workers. We will overcome temporary setbacks and prepare ourselves fully for the forthcoming Lok Sabha elections along with the INDIA parties.”
- December 03, 2023 16:08
Madhya Pradesh Election Results Live: BJP MLA Chaitanya Kashyap defeats his Congress rival Paras Saklecha from Ratlam in MP by 60,708 votes. - PTI
- December 03, 2023 16:01
Assembly Election Results Live: Update at 3 p.m.
In Madhya Pradesh, BJP leads in 160 seats, wins 8 seats. Congress leads in 60 seats, wins one seat.
In Rajasthan, BJP leading in 88 seats, wins 26 seats. Congress leading in 56 seats, wins 14 seats.
In Chattisgarh, BJP leading in 55 seats. Congress leads in 33 seats. - ECI website.
- December 03, 2023 15:59
Telangana Election Results Live: We will implement the six guarantees that we promised in the elections: TPCC President Revanth Reddy
- December 03, 2023 15:57
Telangana Assembly Polls Results Live: It’s restoration of democracy in Telangana: Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee President Revanth Reddy.
- December 03, 2023 15:56
Telangana Election Results Live: Update at 3.50 p.m.
Congress -- won 35; leading in 29 seats.
BRS won 12 seats, leading in 27,
BJP won 5 seats, leading in 4.
MIM won 1 seat, leading in 5
- December 03, 2023 15:55
Election Results Live Updates: Goa BJP celebrates as party leads in MP, Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh
Goa BJP workers on Sunday burst firecrackers and distributed sweets as the party was leading in Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh, according to the latest figures of vote counting in these states.
Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant and other state BJP leaders said this was a reflection of people reposing faith in the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. - PTI.
- December 03, 2023 15:54
Telangana polls: Bharat Jodo yatra by Rahul Gandhi instilled confidence among the Congress leaders and people of Telangana: PCC President Revanth Reddy
- December 03, 2023 15:48
Rajasthan Assembly Election Results 2023 Live: Trends at 2.45 p.m.
The following is the party position in the Telangana Assembly elections at 2.45 pm on Sunday, according to latest Election Commission update.
Party Leading Won Congress 62 2 BRS 39 1 BJP 8 AIMIM 6 Others 1.
- December 03, 2023 15:43
Rajasthan Election Results Live: Congress leader Manvendra Singh, loses from Siwana. Defeated by BJP’s Hameer Singh Bhayal
- December 03, 2023 15:42
Rajasthan Election Results Update: CM Gehlot to hand over resignation to governor today
Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot will hand over his resignation to Governor Kalraj Mishra Sunday evening, sources said, after the assembly poll results showed the BJP was set to return to power in the state.
Sources said Gehlot is slated to meet the governor at 5.30 pm.
According to available counting trends in the afternoon, the BJP has won eight seats and is leading on 106, while the Congress has won one seat and is leading on 69 seats.
Polling in 199 out of 200 assembly seats in the state was held on November 25. - PTI
- December 03, 2023 15:37
Assembly Elections Results Live: Here are the latest trends
- December 03, 2023 15:36
Rajasthan Election Results Live: Congress leader C P Joshi concedes defeat in Nathdwara, extends congratulations to BJP’s Vishvaraj Singh
Congress leader C P Joshi concedes defeat : “ I accept the decision of the people of Nathdwara. I thank the workers and colleagues who supported me during the entire election. As always, I will continue to advocate the interests of the people of Nathdwara.Hearty congratulations to BJP candidate Vishvaraj Singh ji for his victory. I hope that in the coming 5 years, they will continue the pace of development that has been going on in the last 5 years,” he stated in a post on X
- December 03, 2023 15:33
Madhya Pradesh Election Results Live: ECI website declares four BJP candidates winners in Madhya Pradesh; Chandrawanshi defeats Congress MLA Choudhary
BJP Candidates Pradeep Patel, Ghanshyam Chandravanshi, Manju Rajendra, Dadu, Chetanya Kasyap Bhaiyyaji declared winners in Madhya Pradesh : ECI website. Ghanshyam Chandrawanshi defeats sitting Congress MLA Kunal Choudhary from Kalapipal in MP by 11,765 votes
- December 03, 2023 15:32
Assembly Elections Results Update: MPs who win assembly polls have to quit one seat in 14 days: Expert
Several of the MPs who contested the assembly polls and won will have to quit one of the seats in the next 14 days, else they stand to lose their Parliament membership, an expert said citing provisions of the Constitution.
The BJP fielded 21 MPs, including Union Ministers Narendra Singh Tomar, Prahlad Singh Patel and Faggan Singh Kulaste, in the assembly polls — seven each in Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh, four in Chhattisgarh and three in Telangana.
- December 03, 2023 15:21
Telangana Election Results Live: BRS accepts defeat, thanks the voters for giving the party two chances.
- December 03, 2023 15:20
Madhya Pradesh Election Results Live: Kailash Vijayvargiya credits BJP’s success in Malwa-Nimar to year-long effort
BJP leader Kailash Vijayvargiya tells reporters ,” I was working in Malwa-Nimar (MP) for the past one year, and the target was to win as many seats as possible. As you can see, Malwa-Nimar has given maximum number of seats to BJP
- December 03, 2023 15:15
Rajasthan Election Results Live: Three Congress candidates declared winners
Congress candidates Shikha Meel Barala, Amin Kagzi and Shobharani Kushwaha declared winners in Rajasthan : ECI website
- December 03, 2023 15:13
Rajasthan Election Results Live: ECI declares 11 BJP candidates winners
BJP candidates Govind Prasad, Madan Dilawar, Heeralal Nagar, Shrichand Kriplani, Gordhan, Mahendra Pal Meena, Jaswant Singh Yadav, Devi Singh Shekhawat, Anita Bhadel, Chottu Singh, Samaram declared winners from Rajasthan : ECI website
- December 03, 2023 15:08
Rajasthan Election Results Live: BJP leader Vasundhara Raje wins from Jhalrapatan by 53,193 votes : ECI website
Vasundhara Raje says BJp win is due to N Modi’s sabka saath sabka Vishwas and political strategy of Amit Shah
Vasundhara Raje.png
- December 03, 2023 15:05
Rajasthan Election Results Live: BJP MP Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore wins from Jhotwara by 50,157 votes.
Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore.png
- December 03, 2023 15:05
Rajasthan Election Results Live: BJP leader Divya Kumari declared winner of Vidhyadhar Nagar constituency (Rajasthan). Wins with huge margin of 71, 368 votes : ECI website
- December 03, 2023 15:05
Madhya Pradesh Election Results Live: Kanhaiya Kumar blames Kamalnath for MP Loss
Kamal Nath.png
- December 03, 2023 15:03
Madhya Pradesh Election Results Live: BJP’s Manju Rajendra Dadu declared winner at Nepanagar : ECI website
- December 03, 2023 15:02
Rajasthan Election Results Live @ 1450 hrs: Seats Leading: BJP - 105 (Won 9); Cong - 68 (Won 2); BSP - 2
- December 03, 2023 15:01
Telangana Election Results Live: Three BJP MPs - - Bandi Sanjay, Djarmapuri Arvind and Soyam Bapu Rao - - were defeated in Assembly election.
- December 03, 2023 15:01
Chhattisgarh Election Results Live @ 1450 hrs: Seats leading: BJP - 54; Cong - 33
- December 03, 2023 15:00
Assembly Election Results Live: BJP triumphs in three states
In Madhya Pradesh, BJP leading in 160 seats. In Chattisgarh, BJP leading in 54 seats. In Rajasthan, BJP leading in 114 seats
- December 03, 2023 15:00
Chhattisgarh Election Results Live: BJP MP Gomti Sai leading by 5596 votes from Pathalgaon
- December 03, 2023 14:59
Chhattisgarh Election Results Live: BJP MP Arun Sao leading by 29005 votes from Lormi
Arun Sao.png
- December 03, 2023 14:59
Chhattisgarh Election Results Live: BJP MP Renuka Singh Saruta leading by 5682 votes from Bharatpur-Sonhat
- December 03, 2023 14:59
Chhattisgarh Election Results Live: BJP MP Vijay Baghel trails Bhupesh Baghel by 7471 votes from Patan
Vijay Baghel.png
- December 03, 2023 14:58
Chhattisgarh Election Results Live: Former union minister and BJP Leader Vishnu Deo Sai leading by 20922 votes from Kunkuri
Vishnudeo Sai.png
- December 03, 2023 14:57
Telangana Election Results Live: Congress won 24 constituencies and is leading in 40, while BRS bagged 2, and is leading in 36 constituencies.
- December 03, 2023 14:47
Chhattisgarh Election Results Live: BJP leader Brijmohan Agrawal leading by 24497 votes from Raipur City South in Chhattisgarh
Brijmohan Agrawal.png
- December 03, 2023 14:46
Madhya Pradesh Election Results Live: ‘Modi, Mama, Mahila’ trio helps BJP seal victory in MP
Shivraj Singh Chauhan.jpg
Modi, Mama and Mahila help BJP seal victory in MP : BJP leader and incumbent MP CM Shivraj Chouhan addresses BJP worker, “ There was no anti-incumbency only pro-incumbency
- December 03, 2023 14:44
Chhattisgarh Election Results Live: Former CM Ajit Jogi’s son and Janta Congress Chhattisgarh founder Amit Jogi trails Bhupesh Baghel by 50,180 votes
Amit Jogi.png
- December 03, 2023 14:44
Chhattisgarh Election Results Live: Deputy CM and Congress leader TS Singh Deo trailing by 7420 votes from BJP’s Rajesh Agrawal from Ambikapur
- December 03, 2023 14:43
Rajasthan Election Results Live: Vasundhara Raje attributes BJP’s victory to PM Modi, Shah, Nadda, and party workers; says voters reject Congress
Vasundhara Raje Scindia.jpg
BJP leader Vasundhara Raje addresses mediapersons : This victory is the result of the leadership of PM Modi, Union Minister Amit Shah and BJP chief JP Nadda and the hard work of BJP workers. She says voters have rejected Congress.
- December 03, 2023 14:39
Chhattisgarh Election Results Live: Former CM and BJP leader Raman Singh leading by 30398 votes from Rajnandgaon
- December 03, 2023 14:39
Chhattisgarh Election Results Live: CM Bhupesh Baghel leading by 7,471 votes from Patan
Bhupesh Baghel.png
- December 03, 2023 14:38
Madhya Pradesh Election Results Live: BJP MP Uday Pratap Singh leads by 37087 votes from Gadarwara
Uday Pratap Singh.png
- December 03, 2023 14:38
Madhya Pradesh Election Results Live: BJP MP Riti Pathak leads by 8341 votes from Sidhi
Riti Pathak.png
- December 03, 2023 14:38
Madhya Pradesh Election Results Live: BJP MP Ganesh Singh in a close contest with Congress’ Dabbu Siddharth Sukhlal Kushwaha in Satna, MP. BJP leads by a mere 289 votes
- December 03, 2023 14:35
Assembly Election Results Live: BJP on way to rule 12 states on its own, Congress down to 3
With the BJP heading towards victory in three out of the four states that went to polls recently, the party will now be in power in 12 states on its own, while the Congress, the second largest national party, will come down to three after losing Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh.
The Aam Aadmi Party, with its government in Delhi and Punjab, is third among national parties.
The BJP, which rules the centre, is in power in Uttarakhand, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Gujarat, Goa, Assam, Tripura, Manipur, Arunachal Pradesh, and is all set to get Madhya Pradesh back and snatch Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh from the Congress after today’s vote count.
Besides, BJP is also part of the ruling coalition in four states - Maharashtra, Meghalaya, Nagaland, and Sikkim.
The Congress will now be in power in three states on its own - Karnataka, Himachal Pradesh, and Telangana, where it’s on its way to victory, defeating its closest rival, the ruling Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS). -- PTI
- December 03, 2023 14:34
Madhya Pradesh Election Results Live: BJP leading in 164 of 230 seats, Congress ahead in 64 as per trends: Election Commission
- December 03, 2023 14:33
Madhya Pradesh Election Results Live: BJP MP Faggan Singh Kulaste trailing by 8287 votes from Congress’ Chainsingh Warkade from Niwas
- December 03, 2023 14:32
Madhya Pradesh Election Results Live: BJP MP Rakesh Singh leading by 29108 votes from Jabalpur (West)
- December 03, 2023 14:32
Madhya Pradesh Election Results Live: Union Minister and BJP MP Prahlad SIngh Patel leading by 15684 votes from Nargingpur
- December 03, 2023 14:32
Madhya Pradesh Election Results Live: BJP MP and Agriculture & Rural Development Minister Narendra Singh Tomar leading by 2,782 votes from Dimani in MP.
- December 03, 2023 14:28
Madhya Pradesh Election Results Live: Home Minister Narottam Mishra trailing by 5,400 votes from Congress’ Bharti Rajendra from Datia.
- December 03, 2023 14:28
Madhya Pradesh Election Results Live: BJP’s Kailash Vijayvargiya leading by 28,271 votes from Indore-1 constituency
- December 03, 2023 14:25
Madhya Pradesh Election Results Live: Former MP CM Kamalnath leading by 21,284 votes from his pocket borough Chhindwara
- December 03, 2023 14:24
Madhya Pradesh Election Results Live: CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan leading by a massive 74183 votes from his pocket borough of Budhni. Win almost certain
- December 03, 2023 14:24
Rajasthan Election Results Live: BJP MP Kirodi Lal leading by 15,874 votes from Sawai Madhopur in Rajasthan
- December 03, 2023 14:23
Rajasthan Election Results Live: BJP MP Devji Patel trailing by 44,811 votes from Congress’ Sukhram Vishnoi from Sanchore Rajasthan
- December 03, 2023 14:22
Rajasthan Election Results 2023 Live: BJP MP Narendra Kumar trailing by 17,074 votes from Congress Kumari Rita Chaudhary from Mandawa Rajasthan
- December 03, 2023 14:22
Rajasthan Election Results Live: BJP MP Bhagirath Choudhary trailing by 31,225 votes from Kishangarh in Rajasthan from Suresh Tak, who is an independent candidate
- December 03, 2023 14:21
Assembly Election Live Updates: Union Minister Piyush Goyal hails ‘historic win’ across multiple states, credits PM Modi’s leadership
Union Minister Piyush Goyal tells reporters, “...people of four elections of the state have given their blessings to Prime Minister Modi. If you look at it closely, this is not an ordinary win. In Madhya Pradesh, BJP received a historic lead. In Rajasthan, all trends were left behind and BJP won with an absolute majority. We were written off in Chhattisgarh but we BJP registered a fabulous victory there...In Telangana, BJP won just one seat last time. But going from there to double digits”
- December 03, 2023 14:20
Rajasthan Election Results Live: BJP MP Mahant Balak Nath leading by 13,721 votes from Tijara in Rajasthan
- December 03, 2023 14:20
Rajasthan Election Results Live: BJP MP Rajyavarshan Rathore leading by 36,723 votes from Jhotwara in Rajasthan
- December 03, 2023 14:20
Assembly Election Results Updates: DPAP President Ghulam Nabi Azad criticises Congress for neglecting minorities in election agenda
On the election results, Democratic Progressive Azad Party (DPAP) President Ghulam Nabi Azad tells reporters, “One thing that I’ve noticed in the last 20-25 days is that the Congress which was considered as the champion of minorities, didn’t talk about the minorities... Now minorities are not in the agenda of Congress...’‘
- December 03, 2023 14:18
Rajasthan Election Results Live: BJP MP Diya Kumari leading by a massive 66,074 votes from Vidhyadhar Nagar. Win almost certain
Diya Kumari.png
- December 03, 2023 14:17
Assembly Election Live results: Union Minister Anurag Thakur: Nation trusts PM Modi’s guarantee over Congress’ failed promises
Union Minister Anurag Thakur tells reporters , “The country has faith in PM Modi. All states have shown that only one guarantee works and that is Modi’s guarantee. People want a double-engine government. Congress’ guarantees have failed....people have rejected the Congress governments.“
- December 03, 2023 14:02
Rajasthan Election Results Live: BJP’s Govind Singh Dotasra leading by 9,357 votes in Lachhmangarh Rajasthan
- December 03, 2023 13:56
Chhattisgarh Election Results Live: BJP leading in 54 of 90 assembly seats in Chhattisgarh, Congress ahead in 33 seats as per trends: Election Commission
- December 03, 2023 13:55
Assembly Election Results Live: Results won’t have impact on INDIA bloc, says Pawar
Nationalist Congress Party chief Sharad Pawar on Sunday said the outcome of the Assembly elections in four states will not have any impact on the INDIA bloc, which comprises more than 25 opposition parties led by the Congress.
After initial rounds of counting, the Bharatiya Janata Party seems set to snatch power from the Congress in Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh and retain it in Madhya Pradesh.
“I don’t think this will have any impact on the INDIA alliance. We will be meeting at Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge’s residence in Delhi. We will speak to those who know the ground reality. We will be able to comment on it after the meeting only,” Pawar said.
One must accept that the current trends are in favour of the BJP, the NCP chief and Opposition stalwart added. - PTI
- December 03, 2023 13:54
Chhattisgarh Election Results Live: Former Ministers regain lead in 2023 Chhattisgarh polls; BJP nominees outpace rivals
Five former ministers who lost the 2018 Chhattisgarh assembly elections and were re-nominated by the BJP for the polls this time were leading in their respective seats as vote counting was underway on Sunday, according to the Election Commission data.
Bhaiyyalal Rajwade (Baikunthpur), Amar Agrawal (Bilaspur), Rajesh Munat (Raipur City West), Kedar Kashyap (Narayanpur) and Dayaldas Baghel (Nawagarh) were ministers in the previous BJP government in the state.
They lost the 2018 assembly polls, but were leading this time against their nearest Congress rivals, as per the latest trends.
However, former ministers Premprakash Pandey (Bhilai Nagar) and Mahesh Gagda (Bijapur), who were also re-nominated this time by the BJP despite losing the previous election, were trailing. - PTI
- December 03, 2023 13:51
Assembly Election Updates Live: Trends at 1.30 p.m.
- December 03, 2023 13:50
Chhattisgarh Election Results Live: BJP leading in 54 of 90 assembly seats in Chhattisgarh, Congress ahead in 33 seats as per trends: Election Commission
- December 03, 2023 13:42
Assembly Election Results Live: BJP leaders attribute victories in MP, Rajasthan, and Chhattisgarh to Modi’s guarantees
In a resounding endorsement, BJP leaders attribute their electoral success in Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, and Chhattisgarh to voters’ trust in Prime Minister Modi’s promises. Union Minister Pralhad Joshi highlighted people’s rejection of Congress’ pledges, citing the BJP’s triumph as a validation of Modi’s leadership. Leaders like Raman Singh, Shivraj Singh Chouhan, and Gajendra Singh Shekhawat underscored voters’ belief in Modi’s work and vision, emphasizing his sway in influencing election outcomes. Modi’s assurances, resonating strongly, stood as a decisive factor, positioning his guarantees above others’ commitments during the electoral discourse.
- December 03, 2023 13:40
Chhattisgarh Election Results Live: Chhattisgarh BJP President: End of Congress misgovernance, BJP’s victory ahead
Chhattisgarh BJP President Arun Sao tells reporters, “The misgovernance of Congress is about to end. The lotus will bloom. Chhattisgarh will move forward on the path of development. Chhattisgarh will get the guarantee of PM Modi. The trends will be converted into reality and we will get more seats than the trends...Those who have looted the state will not be spared. The (CM) will be decided by the MLAs and the central leadership of the party. Very soon we will form the government in the state.” BJP is leading with 53 seats in the state as of now
- December 03, 2023 13:38
Rajasthan Election Results Live: Bharat Adivasi Party candidate Rajkumar Roat wins Chorasi seat
- December 03, 2023 13:36
Byelection Results Live: NDPP candidate Wangpang Konyak wins by-election to Tapi assembly seat in Nagaland: EC.
- December 03, 2023 13:27
Rajasthan Election Results Live: Counting trends indicate smooth sailing for BJP
The BJP appeared set Sunday to wrest Rajasthan from the Congress with counting trends in the afternoon showing the party leading on 111 seats, way past the Congress which was ahead in 73 constituencies.
If the initial trends released by the Election Commission hold, the party is comfortably past the halfway mark of 100. Polling was held for 199 of the 200 seats in the state assembly on November 25. - PTI
- December 03, 2023 13:25
Rajasthan Election Results Live: BJP’s Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore leads in Jhotwara by 11,732 votes
BJP MP and candidate from Jhotwara, Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore leading by a margin of 11,732 votes after the fifteenth round of counting, garnering a total of 82,262 votes so far.
- December 03, 2023 13:24
Telangana Election Results 2023 Live: Congress solidifies grip in South, leads in 62 of 119 seats; BRS, BJP trail
Congress consolidates its position in South by surging on 62 of total 119 seats, while ruling regional BRS party is on 43, BJP on 9, AIMIM 4 and CPI 1
- December 03, 2023 13:22
Chhattisgarh Election Results Live: Out of the State’s 90 assembly constituencies, BJP leading in 52, Congress 36, GGP and BSP one seat each
- December 03, 2023 13:21
Rajasthan Election Results Live: Sachin Pilot leading in Tonk with 5702 votes. Close fight right now with BJP’s Ajit Singh Mehta
- December 03, 2023 13:21
Rajasthan Election Results Live: Of the 199 seats, BJP ahead in 111, Congress 73, Independents 9, BSP 2 and RLTP 2.
- December 03, 2023 13:20
Madhya Pradesh Election Results Live: Of 230 seats in MP, BJP was heading in 162 seats, Congress 65, BSP 2 & other 1
- December 03, 2023 13:19
Assembly Election Results Live: ECI Trends: BJP Strong in MP, Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh; Congress Leads Telangana
At I PM, the trends, as per the ECI, show that BJP is leading comfortably in MP, Rajasthan, and Chhattisgarh while Congress in Telangana
- December 03, 2023 13:18
Rajasthan Assembly Election Results 2023 Live: Vasundhara Raje to win. leading in Jhalrapatan with massive 51,484 votes
- December 03, 2023 13:18
Telangana Election Results Live: State DGP meets Congress’ Revanth Reddy, CM speculations amid Congress’ 62-seat lead
Telangana DGP Anjani Kumar meets PCC President Revanth Reddy, who is tipped to be the Chief MInister if Congress is elected to power. Congress has crossed the magic figure of 60, leading in 62 constituencies.
- December 03, 2023 13:17
Rajasthan Assembly Election Results 2023 Live: Ashok Gehlot leading in Sardarpura with 14231 votes at 1-15 pm
- December 03, 2023 13:15
Assembly Election Trends Live at 1 p.m.
- December 03, 2023 13:13
Chhattisgarh Assembly Election Results 2023: Updates at 1 p.m.
Telangana poll updates @ 1 p.m.
Leads available for all the 119 constituencies.
Leading ....
Congress - 62
BRS -- 43
BJP - 9
MIM - 43
CPI - 1
- December 03, 2023 13:12
Chhattisgarh Election Results Live: How are BJP leaders doing in Chhattisgarh?
Raman Singh, Former Chief Minister is leading in Rajnandgaon
Vijay Baghel is trailing in Patan
Renuka Singh is leading in Bharatpur-Sonhat
Arun Sao is leading in Lormi
Gomati Sai is leading in Pathalgaon
Brijmohan Agrawal is leading in Raipur City (South)
Vishnudeo Sai is leading in Kunkuri
- December 03, 2023 13:10
Telangana Election Results Live 2023: Revanth Reddy, DK Sivakumar head to Telangana Congress HQ as victory nears
With the party headed for an absolute majority, PCC President A Revanth Reddy, Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D K Sivakumar headed for the Gandhi Bhavan, the headquarters of the Telangana Congress.
- December 03, 2023 13:08
Rajasthan Election Results Live: How are BJP leaders performing in the state?
Vasundhara Raje Scindia is leading in Jhalrapatan
Diya Kumari leading in Vidyadhar Nagar
Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore leading in Jhotwara
Mahant Balak Nath Yogi leading in Tijara
Bhagirath Choudhary is trailing third in Kishangarh
Narendra Kumar is trailing in Mandawa
Devji M Patel trailing third in Sanchore
Kirori Lal Meena is leading in Sawai Madhopur
Source : ECI Website
- December 03, 2023 13:07
Chhattisgarh Election Results Live: Congress Dy CM Singh Deo, home minister Sahu, state unit chief Baij trailing
Nine out of 13 ministers in the Bhupesh Baghel-led Congress government in Chhattisgarh were trailing after the initial rounds of counting on Sunday in the state Assembly polls.
They included Deputy Chief Minister TS Singh Deo, Home minister Tamradhwaj Sahu, both key leaders who were chief ministerial aspirants after the Congress’ thumping win in the 2018 polls, and state unit chief Deepak Baij.
Singh Deo is trailing from Ambikapur by 366 votes against the Bharatiya Janata Party’s Rajesh Agrawal after the third round of counting.
Sahu was trailing in Durg Rural seat by 5123 votes against BJP’s Lalit Chandrakar after the 3rd round of counting. - PTI
- December 03, 2023 13:04
Rajasthan Election Results Live: Chief electoral officer says final results expected by 1.30 pm
Rajasthan Chief Electoral Officer Praveen Gupta on Sunday said that 12 to 17 rounds of counting of votes have been completed and the final result is expected to be declared by 1.30 pm.
As per the trends displayed on the website of the Election Commission of India, the BJP was leading on 112 seats in Rajasthan and the Congress on 71 out of the 199 seats that went to polls on November 25. - PTI
- December 03, 2023 12:58
Madhya Pradesh Election Results Live: How are BJP MPs performing in the State assembly elections?
Shivraj Singh Chauhan Incumbent CM leading in Budhni
Narendra Singh Tomar leading in Dimani
Pralhad Patel leading in Narsingpur, MP
Rakesh Singh leading in Jabalpur (West)
Faggan Singh Kulaste trailing in Niwas
Ganesh Singh leading in Satna
Riti Pathak leading in Sidhi
Uday Pratap Singh leading in Gadarwara
Kailash Vijayawargiya leading in Indore-1
Narottam Mishra trailing in Datia
Source : ECI website
- December 03, 2023 12:47
Chhattisgarh Election Results Live: BJP expanding lead in Chhattisgarh elections, ahead in 53 seats
BJP inching towards victory in Chattisgarh : The party now leading in 53 seats widens gap with Congress’ lead limited to 36 seats as per ECI website
- December 03, 2023 12:46
Madhya Pradesh Election Results Live: Scindia attributes BJP’s MP victory to double-engine govt, PM Modi’s leadership
With BJP headed for a comfortable victory in MP, Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia tells reporters :This is the magic of BJP’s double-engine government, PM Modi’s leadership, and the resolve by Amit Shah and JP Nadda, and the hard work by each BJP worker in Madhya Pradesh and CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan’s dedication towards the public.” Scindia is being credited for BJP’s strong performance in the Gwalior-Chambal region.
- December 03, 2023 12:45
Madhya Pradesh Election Results Live: BJP leads in 161 seats, Congress 66
- December 03, 2023 12:44
Chhattisgarh Election Results Live: Election trends at noon: BJP leads in 54 seats, Congress in 34 seats
- December 03, 2023 12:44
Rajasthan Election Results Live: BJP supporters kickstart celebrations at their headquarters in Jaipur
- December 03, 2023 12:43
Election Results Trends Live at 12.30 p.m.
- December 03, 2023 12:42
Rajasthan Election Results Live: BJP inching towards victory in Rajasthan : Leads in 113 seats as per ECI website estimates
- December 03, 2023 12:42
Assembly Election Results Live: Only guarantee that people of India trust is PM, says Rajeev Chandrasekhar
- December 03, 2023 12:40
Rajasthan Election Results Live Updates: BJP Rajasthan co-incharge: Voters seek development, support BJP
BJP Rajasthan co-incharge Nitin Patel tells reporters,”To ensure the development of Rajasthan, and improvement in law and order, people have voted to remove the corrupt Congress government and gave full support to BJP. Now the double-engine government will develop Rajasthan....”
- December 03, 2023 12:27
Assembly Election Results Live at noon
- December 03, 2023 12:18
Madhya Pradesh Election Results Live: ECI website : In Madhya Pradesh, BJP strengthens leads at 157 seats, Congress limited to 70 leads
- December 03, 2023 12:10
Madhya Pradesh Election Results Live: Incumbent CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan attributes BJP’s victory to PM Modi’s vision and implementation of schemes
Incumbent MP CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan posts on X : This brilliant victory of BJP in Madhya Pradesh touched the hearts of the people due to their immense faith and irrefutable faith in the respected Prime Minister Shri
@narendramodi ji and the meetings he held here and the appeal he made to the public and because of that, these results are coming. Double engine government, the work done by the Central Government under the leadership of the Prime Minister in Delhi, we implemented it here and the schemes made here, the wonderful journey that we traveled from Ladli Lakshmi to Ladli Brahmin, Ladli Lakshmi to Ladli Brahmin, the poor, the farmers, the nephews- The work done for the nieces also touched the hearts of the people.”
- December 03, 2023 12:08
Madhya Pradesh Election Results Live 2023: Expert consensus: Shivraj Singh Chouhan poised for fifth term as MP CM
Will ‘Mamaji’- Shivraj Singh Chouhan stay on as CM . Expert opinion that he will indeed be CM for a fifth time in the state. Maximum support for him. Laadli Behen yojana big contributor in BJP performance in the state.
- December 03, 2023 12:04
Assembly Election Live Updates: Experts note North-South voting variance: Congress gaining South, BJP strengthening North
North - South differences showing up in voting patterns say experts. South of the Vindhyas , Congress coming back in favour . In the northern Hindi heartland , BJP consolidating
- December 03, 2023 12:03
Telangana Election Results Live: Now the debate will Congress hit 70 leads
