December 03, 2023 17:48

Congress leader Kamal Nath wrote on X: “I accept the decision of the people of Madhya Pradesh in the election results. We have been given the responsibility to sit in the opposition and we will discharge our responsibility. The biggest question facing Madhya Pradesh right now is that the future of the youth of Madhya Pradesh should be secure and our farmers should get prosperity.

I congratulate the Bharatiya Janata Party. I hope that he will try to live up to the trust that the public has shown in him.

You all must remember that I never announced the seats. I always said that I have faith in the voters of Madhya Pradesh and even today I will say that I have faith in the voters of Madhya Pradesh.

I will review with all the defeated candidates and winning MLAs what was the reason why we could not explain our point to the voters of Madhya Pradesh.” Meanwhile, he is leading from Chinndwara.