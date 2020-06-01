Telangana to add over 10,000 MW capacity within three years

Telangana’s power sector is on course to adding over 10,000 MW of power generation capacity over the next three years, thereby becoming a State with surplus power.

Post bifurcation in 2014, Telangana started off with an installed capacity of 7,778 MW. Within six years, the overall power generation capacity has shot up to 15,980 MW. It is now in the process of further expanding the installed capacity.

As per the AP Reorganisation Act, a 4,000-MW thermal power capacity has to be installed by the NTPC. Phase one work on 1,600-MW is now underway. The project foundation was laid by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The State’s Chief Minister, K Chandrasekhar Rao, who assured uninterrupted power, has been closely monitoring the progress of various power projects being implemented under the supervision of D Prabhakar Rao, CMD of TSTransco and TSGenco.

Solar power capacity

The TSGenco has taken up a 4,000-MW thermal power project at Yadadri and the State-owned Singareni Coollieries Company Ltd is implementing 800 MW of expansion project. The State will also have access to about 800 MW from Central Generating Stations, and expects to add about 1584 MW capacity of solar and 90 MW of hydel. Together, the capacity addition will go past the 10,000 MW mark within three years.

The 1,080-MW (4x270) Bhadradri thermal project is at advanced stage of commissioning. The State has also invested about ₹27,770 crore in strengthening the trasmission network, which will ensure 99.9 per cent transmission reliability.

Power to agri

From a situation where the State had to contend with power cuts and power holidays for industries, it is now able to supply round the clock power to all sections of consumers, including the industrial users. The State has also ensured 24x7 free power supply to the agriculture sector.

About 3,500 MW of power generation capacity, which works out to about 30 per cent of the State power requirement, is supplied to the agriculture sector without any power charges. The cost of this is being bridged by power subsidy from the State government.

In order to strengthen the power sector in the State, 23,667 outsourced employees were absorbed as regular employees.