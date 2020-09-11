Telangana to provide preferential market access to set up electric vehicle units

The Telangana Government will provide preferential market access for electric vehicle (EV) companies setting up manufacturing units in the State.

“EV companies will get preferential market access to establish their manufacturing plants in the state of Telangana,” Jayesh Ranjan, Principal Secretary, IT, Industry and Commerce, Telangana, said during the ‘E-Business Summit on Integration of Energy Storage and Mobility’ organised by the Indian Chamber of Commerce.

He explained Telangana’s new Electric Vehicle and Energy Storage Solutions Policy to promote the usage of EVs and attract investors in the green mobility sector by offering various incentives. Realising that buyers will opt for e-vehicles only when they have easy access to EV charging stations, the State government has developed charging infrastructure to meet the future demand.

Anil Srivastava, Mission Director, Mobility, Niti Aayog, said, “India will move fast with various favourable policies and schemes to implement efficient energy storage and mobility in the country. There is a growing emphasis on urban mining and recycling of lithium-ion batteries. NITI Aayog is working on inviting investments for cell manufacturing and are proposing direct incentives to manufacturers of cells.”

He said Indian industry needs to gear up for the shift towards EVs, as that will provide it with tremendous growth opportunities.

Mayank Jalan, President, ICC, said, over the past few years, the government has created a momentum through several policies that encourage the adoption of electric mobility.

A policy on raw materials and ancillary business areas of energy storage and EV manufacturing is the need of the hour. India needs to focus on developing material processing capabilities with appropriate quality to supply to advanced storage manufacturing ecosystems.

The summit dwelt on the initiatives taken by the government as well as the industry implementation and challenges.

The E-Business Summit organised two technical sessions on ‘Transformation of mobility though EV technology’ and ‘Energy storage, advanced technology & manufacturing for mobility’.