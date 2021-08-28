Test new I-T returns filing program on large sample set before opening to public use, orders Delhi High Court

A 200-year-old technology returns to aid EV adoption
How ‘switched reluctance motors’ are being brought back, mainly to advance electric mobility
The Delhi High Court wants the new income-tax software and programs to be opened to public after they are well-tested on a sufficiently large sample set of assessees.
Technology cannot be used as a basis for harassing assessees even as digitisation is being implemented at a rapid pace and human interface is sought to be reduced by the Income-Tax Department in the area of direct taxes, the Delhi High Court noted in its order passed on a batch of four writ petitions.
This latest Delhi High Court observation is significant as it comes at a time when millions of assesses are grappling with the glitches in the new I-T programs. Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman had recently summoned the developer, Infosys’ CEO Salil Parekh, and directed the software major to sort out the glitches by September 15.
The Delhi High Court said that technology is intended to ease and facilitate transactions and cannot be used to harass an assessee by asking him to repeatedly file unnecessary and irrelevant forms. “This court is also of the view that the software should applied by lawful directions and it cannot be that the computer lays down an agenda contrary to law according to which the court and assessees have to function. If the only impediment to granting the relief sought by the petitioners is the software, then the same should be suitably modified,” the Court had aid in one of the four cases (including Travelport Global Distribution System and Qualcomm India).
At its August 26 hearing, the court had given instances of glitches and shortcomings in the computer program and software. The DGIT (systems) Pragya Saksena, who joined the proceedings on Friday, assured the court that the Directorate will be able to resolve the glitches and revert with solutions, if possible, within a fortnight.
The Delhi High Court has now directed the Income-Tax Department to file a status report within two weeks.
Commenting on the Court order, Ved Jain, former President of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India, said the I-T portal is not a social media portal where one can afford to have a hit or a miss. “It is a statutory matter. One should be careful about it and see to it... (that) it is workable before going live with it. Now, almost three months have lapsed and the new portal is not functioning. Both the taxpayer and tax officers are in difficulties. There is a need to go back to the old portal... till the glitches in the new one are resolved. The new portal has been put to use without proper testing.”
Aseem Chawla, Managing Partner, ASC Legal, a law firm, said that the order of the court order underpins and emphasises the role of technology, which is to aid and assist taxpayers and, therefore, has opined that only after sufficient testing the e-portal ought to have been put into live usage. The Department has been given two weeks to file status report which is well within the September 15 timeline announced by the Finance Minister expecting that by such time all glitches are orderly resolved.”
How ‘switched reluctance motors’ are being brought back, mainly to advance electric mobility
No matter how desirable financial inclusion is, banks are not going to lend to small-ticket, first-time ...
From poor applicability of policy to lack of quality manpower and capital, problems plaguing them are manifold ...
India hardly has any ‘low-cost’ airline, there are only ‘low-fare’ ones
Base metals have been soaring since the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic. Here are insights on the rally and ...
Current issue price is lower than before and hence use bonds to up your long-term gold allocation
Given the rise of heart-related ailments, a standalone cardiac cover is handy in some situations
As the housing market emerges from Covid, three trends are driving housing finance companies. Here’s what ...
It’s the birth anniversary of poet, playwright and novelist Johann Wolfgang von Goethe, one of the most ...
The industry has responded to the pandemic in creative ways and, in the bargain, gained a new audience as well ...
A tale of betrayal and tragedy brought about by the mess of wars, accidental guerillas and political ...
Taking a break on Mondays may not only drive away the blues but cultivate creativity
The new elder is confident and stylish. However, only a few forward-looking brands are projecting this image
How the pandemic has shaped our buying of consumer goods such as biscuits and shampoo
Adman Ramesh Narayan talks about the fruitful years he spent in the industry in his book
A pick of the ads opening the festive season this year
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...