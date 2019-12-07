The CEO reading list: December 7, 2019

No relief

The MPC surprised markets by not going in for a rate cut despite pegging down growth projections to 5 %

Propping oil prices

Worried by slumping oil prices, OPEC has voted to cut output by 5 lakh a barrels per day from 2020.

24/7 transfer

The NEFT facility will henceforth not be restricted to banking hours, RBI has said.

Recall problems

Maruti Suzuki is readying to recall one lakh smart hybrid cars on battery issues

Taking a toll

Tepid auto sales have led to the component industry shedding 1 lakh temporary jobs between October 2018 and July 2019, ACMA said.

Good Rabi

Rabi sowing has been proceeding briskly with more area sown this year compared to a year ago.

Real estate fund

The Government fund to provide last mile finance to stuck affordable home projects has received Rs 10.530 crore from the Government and public sector institutional investors.

Compiled by Aarati Krishnan