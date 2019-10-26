The CFO reading List: October 26, 2019

Infosys whistle-blower woes

The Infosys stock was battered by over 15 percent this week, with SEBI beginning a probe after a group of ‘ethical employees’ complained to the company’s Board and the SEC about alleged unethical top management conduct which included artificially boosting profit numbers. SEBI also plans to investigate insider trading in the stock ahead of this disclosure.

Big hit

Telecom operators such as Airtel and Vodafone will have to cough up over Rs 1.3 lakh crore by way of license fees and spectrum dues to the Centre after the SC upheld the DoT’s claim on what constituted Adjusted Gross Revenues.

Rethink on sunset

The SEZ sunset clause may get an extension beyond March 2020

Planning ahead

This time around automakers are planning ahead to cope with the approaching transition to BS VI

Tax arrears

The CBDT has not been having much luck with recovering its tax arrears from defaulters, particularly with many of its demands stayed by tribunals .

Less lag

Tired of jetting around the world? Here’s a guide to beating the jet lag

Compiled by Aarati Krishnan