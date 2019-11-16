The CFO’s Reading List: November 16, 2019

Facelift Dimapur
How Nagaland’s mini city has transformed itself
Salary’s safe
The CBIC has thankfully scotched reports that it plans to slap GST on CXO pay
https://www.thehindubusinessline.com/economy/no-gst-on-salary-says-cbic/article29983587.ece
AGR pain
Even as the telecom majors pleaded for relief from the massive AGR levy brought on by the Supreme Court ruling last week, the Department of Telecom has asked them to pay up their dues after self-assessment.
https://www.thehindubusinessline.com/info-tech/no-relief-on-agr-telcos-asked-to-pay-dues-after-self-assessment/article29965272.ece
RIL argument
In its appeal against SEBI’s disgorgement order against it for unfair trading in RPL shares, Reliance Industries has argued that there’s nothing wrong in a company pocketing gains by shorting a stock on F&O.
https://www.thehindubusinessline.com/markets/stock-markets/business-decision-to-sell-reliance-petroleum-shares-ril-tells-sat/article29981888.ece?homepage=true
Clearing the air
A Supreme Court ruling striking out earlier NCLAT interventions in the Essar Steel case, has upheld the superior rights of financial creditors, and paved the way for ArcelorMittal to take over the distressed steel maker.
https://www.thehindubusinessline.com/portfolio/news-analysis/why-the-supreme-court-ruling-in-the-essar-steel-case-is-important/article29981072.ece?homepage=true
Don’t change it
MSMEs have opposed the Centre’s move to re-define small enterprises on the basis of turnover criteria, rather than the conventional criteria of investment in plant and machinery.
https://www.thehindubusinessline.com/economy/msmes-oppose-government-move-to-redefine-classification-based-on-turnover/article29973641.ece
More cover
After much lobbying, the insurance cover on bank deposits may be finally set to go up from the current Rs 1 lakh, set in 1993.
https://www.thehindubusinessline.com/money-and-banking/government-mulls-over-raising-insurance-cover-on-bank-deposits-to-above-rs-1-lakh-finance-minister/article29984984.ece
Picking up
Steel prices are edging up as inventories began to moderate from November
https://www.thehindubusinessline.com/news/steel-companies-hike-prices-by-rs-500-750-a-tonne-for-the-first-time-this-fiscal/article29971892.ece
