The CFO’s Reading List: November 16, 2019

Missed all the important financial news this week because you were jet-setting? It’s been a busy week. Here’s a curated reading list of the Hindu BusinessLine’s top stories on the economy over the week.

Salary’s safe

The CBIC has thankfully scotched reports that it plans to slap GST on CXO pay

https://www.thehindubusinessline.com/economy/no-gst-on-salary-says-cbic/article29983587.ece

AGR pain

Even as the telecom majors pleaded for relief from the massive AGR levy brought on by the Supreme Court ruling last week, the Department of Telecom has asked them to pay up their dues after self-assessment.

https://www.thehindubusinessline.com/info-tech/no-relief-on-agr-telcos-asked-to-pay-dues-after-self-assessment/article29965272.ece

RIL argument

In its appeal against SEBI’s disgorgement order against it for unfair trading in RPL shares, Reliance Industries has argued that there’s nothing wrong in a company pocketing gains by shorting a stock on F&O.

https://www.thehindubusinessline.com/markets/stock-markets/business-decision-to-sell-reliance-petroleum-shares-ril-tells-sat/article29981888.ece?homepage=true

Clearing the air

A Supreme Court ruling striking out earlier NCLAT interventions in the Essar Steel case, has upheld the superior rights of financial creditors, and paved the way for ArcelorMittal to take over the distressed steel maker.

https://www.thehindubusinessline.com/portfolio/news-analysis/why-the-supreme-court-ruling-in-the-essar-steel-case-is-important/article29981072.ece?homepage=true

Don’t change it

MSMEs have opposed the Centre’s move to re-define small enterprises on the basis of turnover criteria, rather than the conventional criteria of investment in plant and machinery.

https://www.thehindubusinessline.com/economy/msmes-oppose-government-move-to-redefine-classification-based-on-turnover/article29973641.ece

More cover

After much lobbying, the insurance cover on bank deposits may be finally set to go up from the current Rs 1 lakh, set in 1993.

https://www.thehindubusinessline.com/money-and-banking/government-mulls-over-raising-insurance-cover-on-bank-deposits-to-above-rs-1-lakh-finance-minister/article29984984.ece

Picking up

Steel prices are edging up as inventories began to moderate from November

https://www.thehindubusinessline.com/news/steel-companies-hike-prices-by-rs-500-750-a-tonne-for-the-first-time-this-fiscal/article29971892.ece