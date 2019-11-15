Why the Supreme Court ruling in the Essar Steel case is important

After a long drawn battle that has lasted for over 800 days, the Essar Steel saga has finally come to an end with the Supreme Court setting aside the National Company Law Appellate Tribunal’s (NCLAT) ruling and upholding the Committee of Creditors’ (CoC) decision on how the ₹42,000 crore Arcelor Mittal’s offer would be distributed among creditors.

While the details of the SC judgement is awaited, the ruling essentially has upheld the rights of the secured creditors which is a huge relief and sets a critical precedence for future cases.

The CoC had decided on a resolution plan that gave secured creditors 92 per cent of their claims. The NCLAT had worked out a plan that gave secured creditors only 60 per cent of claims.

Importantly, the SC ruling also upholds the commercial wisdom of the CoC and places the manner of distribution of proceeds within the ambit of commercial decisions of the CoC. This is important, as it upholds the sanctity of the collective decision of the CoC.

Sequence of events

Essar Steel was among the first 12 big defaulters that banks sought to resolve under the RBI’s directive in 2017. The case has since then seen some highstake legal wrangling, and has tested various points of law in the Code.

It is because of this that the case has been keenly tracked and analysed over the course of over 27 months since it was first admitted under IBC in August 2017.

Even before the case was first admitted under IBC, it set a key precedent after the Gujarat High Court dismissed Essar Steel’s petition seeking to quash the RBI’s directive, and cleared the way for banks to initiate proceedings under the IBC. This ruling was critical as it upheld the sanctity of the bankruptcy code, and dissuaded the other 11 big defaulters identified by the RBI for resolution under IBC, from stalling the insolvency proceedings.

After Essar Steel case was admitted under IBC, it tested numerous points of law, which led to long-drawn litigations. Section 29 A under the Code was one such provision. This section was inserted in the Code in 2017, to keep out errant and wilful defaulters from buying back assets.

The Essar Steel case has been a classic case where the long-drawn litigations settling the matter over eligibility of bidders has dragged the insolvency process.

The case was originally admitted by the NCLT on August 2, 2017. Both ArcelorMittal and Numetal had submitted the resolution plans on February 12, 2018 — a little over six months after the NCLT admitted the case.

However on March 23, 2018, the resolution professional found both ArcelorMittal and Numetal to be ineligible under Section 29A. The case since then was tangled in various courts and appeals. It was only on October 4 2018 — over a year after the case was first admitted — that the Supreme Court cleared the air, and gave one more opportunity to both applicants to pay off the NPAs of their related corporate debtors and resubmit their resolution plans.

But the high drama did not end there. In January this year, the promoters of Essar Steel had challenged the insolvency proceedings under Section 12A of the Code by offering to pay a full debt settlement of Rs 54,389 crore, far higher than ArcelorMittal’s bid of Rs 42,000 crore. Section 12A was inserted in the IBC Code in June 2018 to allow withdrawal of insolvency application by the applicant with approval of members of CoC with 90 per cent voting share.

The case made an important headway when the NCLT rejected the promoter’s proposal, stating that under Section 12A, the withdrawal from IBC could be only be sought by applicants — financial/operational creditors — and none else.

Hence in March, the NCLT had upheld ArcelorMittal’s Rs 42,000 crore offer to lenders.

But the case sadly, did not end there. The issue of distribution of the proceeds among financial and operational creditors, dragged the case for another eight months.

The unsettling NCLAT order

In July, the NCLAT order which put secured creditors on par with operational creditors had rattled lenders.

The original plan as approved by the CoC had admitted financial creditors’ claims of Rs 49,473 crore (as against submitted Rs 55,440 crore) and operational creditors’ Rs 5,074 crore (against submitted Rs 27,101 crore).

The NCLAT, however, in a bid to safeguard operational creditors’ interests, bumped up the claims to be admitted for operational creditors, and then assigned proceeds to both operational and financial creditors in the same 60.7 per cent proportion.

This meant a huge mark-down in the distribution of proceeds to secured financial creditors, from what was envisioned in the CoC approved plan.

What SC ruling means

The NCLAT order raised two key points which were later sought to be addressed by the amendments to the Code in August this year. But the SC judgement has finally removed the ambiguity on these aspects, and set a clear ground for future cases.

The first key point is the manner of distribution of proceeds. The NCLAT order had prescribed a sharing arrangement that treated all classes of creditors — secured, unsecured financial creditors and operational creditors — identically.

The NCLAT had held that the Section 53 of the Code (which lays down the hierarchy of payment in liquidation — where unsecured and operational creditors come after secured creditors) irrelevant under the insolvency process.

But the amendment to the Code in August — Under Section 30 in subsection 2 (b) — had clarified the rights of dissenting financial creditors and operational creditors, ensuring a minimum amount both under resolution or liquidation in accordance with Section 53, in turn upholding the principle of repayment hierarchy that gives priority to secured creditors.

The Supreme Court judgement has only offered more clarity on this aspect and set a clear precedence by re-iterating the relevance of Section 53 of the Code in the insolvency process.

Commercial wisdom

The other key point of contention has been the grounds on which the commercial wisdom of the CoC can be questioned by the adjudicating authority.

Under Section 31 of the Code, the adjudicating authority has in various cases reviewed the resolution plan to see if it does or does not conform to the requirements of the Code.

But in several other cases, it was ruled that the commercial wisdom of the CoC is paramount, and hence their collective decision cannot be challenged by the adjudicating authority.

One of the key issues raised by NCLAT was whether the CoC (comprising of financial creditors) at all empowered to distribute proceeds amongst various creditors.

The NCLAT in the Essar Steel case had argued that the distribution amongst the financial creditors cannot be held to be purely commercial in nature (and hence not beyond scrutiny).

The CoC is supposed to look into only commercial decisions which include ascertaining whether the debtor is viable, coming up with resolution plan, safeguarding value of assets and looking into the credibility of bidders.

The amendments in August had also addressed this chink, by placing the manner of distribution of proceeds within the ambit of commercial decisions of the CoC. The Supreme Court’s judgement has removed any ambiguity on this aspect by upholding the CoC decision on distribution of proceeds.