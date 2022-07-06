The Chennai Angels invests ₹2.93 crore in Degpeg

The Chennai Angels (TCA) has invested ₹2.93 crore along with Venture Catalysts in Degpeg, a Bengaluru-based live commerce platform. This funding will be used by Degpeg to further develop their product offerings grow their marketing activities, says a release.

From marketing to growth, Degpeg offers a complete range of solutions for brands and retail businesses including content, performance marketing, influencers, and tech integration with any e-comm or sales solution.

Vipul Jain, Founder, Degpeg said live streaming has been gaining momentum over the last few years in various business categories including games, education, content creators, and corporates.

“We implement a futuristic approach to position the company as a leading video and live commerce solution for all kinds of brands and businesses across the world. This funding from The Chennai Angels will assist us in taking this vision forward,” he added.

V Venkatesh, the Lead Investor from TCA and Director & CEO of CavinKare Pvt Ltd, said, “Social commerce is evolving into a robust consumer vertical and Degpeg is uniquely placed to capitalise on this opportunity with a well-identified niche and superior technology. The team at Degpeg has exhibited great insight, planning ability, and execution track record in their journey so far.”