The Daily Dose. August 1, 2022

# Growing vaccine exports: Covid-19 vaccine exports stood at 239 million doses to over 100 countries and they continue to grow, says a Pharmexcil official.

Indian Pharma exports log 8 per cent jump in Q1 to $6.26 bn

# Good laboratory practices, still some gaps: A recent rescue of over 150 animals from a prestigious university has put the spotlight back on animal trials that fly below the radar. This, even as Covid-19 saw international demand for Indian pharmaceutical products – possible only because of good lab practices.

Trials on animals continue to fly below the radar

# Boost in seasonal hiring: As Covid-induced-tailwinds and the fear of third-wave lingered around, the festive season in 2021 hadn’t seen much growth. As borders opened, travelling, purchasing behaviour, supply of products/services also saw subsequent growth”, says this report on the increase in seasonal hiring.

Companies boost seasonal hiring ahead of festival season

# Cost over-run: As many as 384 infrastructure projects, each entailing an investment of ₹150 crore or more, have been hit by cost overruns of more than ₹4.66 lakh crore, as per a report. The report also cited state-wise lockdowns due to COVID-19 as a reason for the delay in implementation of these projects.

384 infra projects show cost overruns of ₹4.66 lakh cr

# Trade in Rs: The Reserve Bank of India has introduced a mechanism to facilitate international trade in rupees. Currently, the global trade and the economy are going through difficult times, especially after the Covid-19 inflicted recession and the renewed geopolitical tensions in Eastern Europe.

Prepare well for rupee internationalisation

# Mixed market signals: Asian markets were mixed Monday and oil fell as investors assessed data showing further weakness in China’s economy and comments from Federal Reserve officials showing it was wedded to its campaign of interest rate hikes to fight inflation.

The closely watched Purchasing Managers’ Index of manufacturing activity shrank in July on the back of weak demand and the strict zero-Covid measures imposed in parts of the country.

Asian markets mixed as traders weigh rates outlook, China data

# On the rebound: President Joe Biden tested positive for Covid-19 again Saturday, slightly more than three days after he was cleared to exit coronavirus isolation, the White House said, in a rare case of “rebound” following treatment with an anti-viral drug.

Biden tests positive for Covid-19, returns to isolation