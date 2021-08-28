The daily dose: August 28, 2021

# India hit its milestone vaccination numbers on Friday, pushing beyond one crore innoculations. BL went to print, a shade ahead of that moment – when the numbers hit 99 lakh. But, we caught all the action, alright.

# Meanwhile, a sobering thought, the last 24 hours still reported 46,759 positive Covid-19 cases. India's infection tally rose to 3,26,49,947 on Saturday, while the count of active cases registered an increase for the fourth consecutive day, according to Union Health Ministry data. The death toll has climbed to 4,37,370 with 509 more fatalities being recorded, according to the data updated at 8 am.

# From one high number reporting State, Kerala - test positivity rate (TPR) resumed its upward trend and reached a new high of 19.22 per cent on Friday. About 32,801 new daily cases were detected on an enhanced sample base of 1,70,703. The number of deaths reported rose to 179, taking the cumulative toll to 20,313.

# Delhi opens its schools. All public and private schools for students in classes 9 to 12, universities and coaching centres in the national capital, will reopen from September 1. But it will not be mandatory.

# With international travel heavily restricted, foreign tourists can't enter many countries and locals can't get out. From the Great Wall to the picturesque Kashmir valley, Asia's tourist destinations are now looking to domestic visitors to get them through the Covid-19 pandemic's second year.