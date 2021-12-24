News

The daily dose: December 24, 2021

December 24, 2021

# Third highest mortality: Globally over five million people have died since the beginning of the Covid-19 pandemic. And India’s taken some of that heavy toll.

https://www.thehindubusinessline.com/data-stories/visually/india-ranks-third-in-covid-fatalities-after-us-and-brazil/article38025551.ece

#Fresh cases push the Centre to review: Fresh cases of Omicron were reported in Delhi, Gujarat, Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Uttarakhand, Jammu and Kashmir, Rajasthan and Odisha.

https://www.thehindubusinessline.com/news/centre-to-send-teams-to-states-with-rising-omicron-cases/article38023428.ece

# Worrying projections: The next two months will witness as many as 300 crore Omicron cases across the globe but the infection-fatality rate will be lower than the Delta wave by around 97-99 per cent, the Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation (IHME), an independent global health research centre at the University of Washington said.

https://www.thehindubusinessline.com/news/next-two-months-to-see-300-crore-omicron-cases-globally-ihme/article38023025.ece

#Antiviral spray, next year: As the world remains anxious for innovative tools to tackle the coronavirus, drugmaker Glenmark Pharmaceuticals expects the antiviral nasal spray from SaNOtize to be available in India in three months.

https://www.thehindubusinessline.com/news/glenmark-expects-antiviral-nasal-spray-from-sanotize-to-be-available-early-2022/article38020997.ece

# Stay at home: To tackle the Covid-19 outbreak, more than 13 million residents in the northern Chinese city of Xi’an (provincial capital of north-west Shaanxi) have been ordered to stay at home. The city has recorded more than 140 cases in the last 10 days.

https://www.thehindubusinessline.com/news/world/13-million-residents-in-chinese-city-xian-under-lockdown-to-fight-covid-19/article38018244.ece

# Preparing for a surge, again: Tune in to hospital industry veteran Vishal Bali, for a peep into how hospitals are coping, and preparing with what they learnt from the second wave.

https://www.thehindubusinessline.com/multimedia/audio/covid-19-its-a-combined-battle-you-have-to-plan-together-vishal-bali/article38011989.ece?homepage=true

