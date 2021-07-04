The daily dose: July 4, 2021

# Amidst all the cacaphony around Covaxin, finally Bharat Biotech came out with its Phase III trial data. Now for the peer reviews and the process of getting regulatory approvals from developed countries.

Covaxin 93.4% effective against severe Covid

# And that’s exactly what the release of Phase III data will do, say experts on the Covaxin’s brighter prospects now with the USFDA and WHO.

Covaxin data brightens prospects for WHO, USFDA nod: Experts

# Denied benefit of GST rate-cut on Covid essentials? File a complaint, grievances will be taken up on priority basis by the tax authorities, if a consumer is denied the benefit of the reduced GST rates on Covid relief items such as some medicines, thermometer, oximeter or hand sanitiser.

Denied benefit of GST rate-cut on Covid essentials? File a plaint with NAA

# India’s daily coronavirus cases and deaths, Kerala reports the highest number of cases on Saturday.

India reports 44,111 Covid cases on Saturday

# And finally, in an important development, the WHO chief urges the Pfizers and Modernas of the world to share know-how on their mRNA vaccines – to help speed up vaccination.

mRNA vaccine firms must share knowhow: WHO chief