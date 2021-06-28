The daily dose: June 28, 2021

# The Centre’s SC affidavit exposes slips by Bharat Bio in meeting its vaccine commitments – something that industry-watchers have long been worrying about.

Centre commits to vaccinate all adults by Dec 31

# Concerns over the pace of vaccination show-up at different locations. Last week, Tamil Nadu administered nearly 17 lakh Covid-19 vaccinations, a historic high but, it does not stack up too well against other States who have been at the top of the charts.

Vaccine hesitancy, shortage play spoilsport in TN

# Bharat Biotech on everyone’s mind. Two central ministers visit the facility to review production.

Two Union Ministers hold talks with vaccine makers

# And then the pandemic’s silent sufferers: children. This issue of Pulse focuses on the pandemic toll on the mental health of children, including instances of PTSD, that have received too little attention.

Vulnerable and in the discomfort zone