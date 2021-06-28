News

The daily dose: June 28, 2021

PT Jyothi Data | Updated on June 28, 2021

A passenger charges his phone in front of a Covid-19 awareness poster at a suburban train station in Chennai.   -  Bijoy Ghosh

We curate for you all the Covid-19-related developments and stories of the day worth reading

# The Centre’s SC affidavit exposes slips by Bharat Bio in meeting its vaccine commitments – something that industry-watchers have long been worrying about.

Centre commits to vaccinate all adults by Dec 31

# Concerns over the pace of vaccination show-up at different locations. Last week, Tamil Nadu administered nearly 17 lakh Covid-19 vaccinations, a historic high but, it does not stack up too well against other States who have been at the top of the charts.

Vaccine hesitancy, shortage play spoilsport in TN

# Bharat Biotech on everyone’s mind. Two central ministers visit the facility to review production.

Two Union Ministers hold talks with vaccine makers

# And then the pandemic’s silent sufferers: children. This issue of Pulse focuses on the pandemic toll on the mental health of children, including instances of PTSD, that have received too little attention.

Vulnerable and in the discomfort zone

Published on June 28, 2021

Follow us on Telegram, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Linkedin. You can also download our Android App or IOS App.

Covid-19
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.