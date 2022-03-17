hamburger

News

The Daily Dose: March 17, 2022

PT Jyothi Datta | Updated on: Mar 17, 2022
KARNATAKA , MANGALURU : 16/03/2022 :  CORBEVAX, Covid-19 vaccine for children. Children in the 12-14 age group receiving  the COVID-19 vaccination (CORBEVAX) at Ayush Block in Wenlock Hospital premises in presence of Deputy Commissioner, Rajendra K.V., during the inauguration programme, in Mangaluru on March 16, 2022. PHOTO: MANJUNATH HS \ THE HINDU

| Photo Credit: MANJUNATH HS

# Corbevax set to go private: Biological E Ltd has priced its Covid-19 vaccine, Corbevax, at Rs 990 per dose (including GST) for the private market and Rs 145 for the government. It will soon be available in the private market.

Covid-19 vaccine: Corbevax to cost ₹990 a dose

# Rudimentary systems: The regulatory system that governs drug development — the Drug and Cosmetic Act, 1940 — is most rudimentary in India, said Krishna Ella, CMD of Bharat Bio International Ltd. He was recounting the multiple challenges his company faced while developing Covaxin — India’s first indigenous Covid-19 vaccine.

India’s drug development regulation is the most rudimentary: Krishna Ella

# Health insurance improvements: The pandemic has brought about many changes for the better in the way policyholders experience a health insurance product, says the CEO of Policybazaar.

Four notable improvements in health insurance post Covid

# Daily tally: India’s active Covid-19 cases were 2,539 in the last 24 hours. As many as 60 new deaths were recorded in the same period.

Covid-19 vaccination: More than 180.8 crore total doses administered in India so far # Slow start: The vaccination drive for the ages 12-14 across India saw a slow response on the first day of its launch with many complaining about registration issues on the CoWIN platform.

Vaccination drive for 12-14 cohort sees lukewarm response on its first day

# Gujarat’s drive : The Gujarat government on Wednesday kick-started its vaccination campaign for 12-14 age group of children in the State.

Gujarat starts vaccination for 12-14 age group, to cover 22 lakh children in State

# Deja vu? It’s March. Major Chinese cities are in lockdown, manufacturing is idled, shares are plummeting, and the supply chain is scrambling to make sense of it all. It is a disturbing kind of deja vu.

It’s not deja vu in China all over again

Published on March 17, 2022
Covid-19

