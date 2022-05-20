The Daily Dose: May 20, 2022

#CDC on child boosters: Kids in the 5-11 age group should get a booster dose of Pfizer’s Covid-19 vaccine, advisers to the US government have said.

#Sputnik prices to drop: At DRL’s post results interaction, officials said, Sputnik V is now completely ‘Indianised’, and will drop prices, as well.

#Confidence, post Covid: Indian job portals recorded a 108 per cent growth in website traffic—solely during the second half of 2021. The numbers indicate that post the second wave of Covid-19, confidence is back in the job markets,” a report said.

#At Davos: Andhra Pradesh CM Jagan Mohan Reddy will lead a delegation to the annual meeting of the WEF in Davos, Switzerland to promote the State’s efforts, including its Covid-curbing strategies.