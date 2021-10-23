News

The daily dose: October 23, 2021

PT Jyothi Datta | Updated on October 23, 2021

We curate some of the top stories of Covid-19 for you

# Vaccine-makers to meet PM: Seven Indian Covid-19 vaccine manufacturers will interact with the PM, days after 100 crore doses were administered.

# View from outside: “1,000,000,000 doses administered in India”, UAE-based Gulf News screamed in bold letters on the front page the morning after India achieved the goal of administration of a billion Covid vaccines in the country of ‘nearly 1.4 billion’. A report on how the West Asian press viewed India’s milestone.

# Pfizer on kids: Pfizer’s Covid-19 vaccine makes progress towards administration in young kids.

# Applause from US: Top US lawmakers have congratulated India after the cumulative Covid-19 vaccine doses administered in the country surpassed the 100-crore milestone, saying India’s success will help the world defeat the pandemic.

Published on October 23, 2021

coronavirus
Covid-19
