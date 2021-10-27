The daily dose: October 27, 2021

Scripting a survival
Zee’s founding family plots a twist in the tale and stays in control
# Covaxin saga continues: The Technical Advisory Group reviewing Covaxin will reconvene on November 3rd for the final risk-benefit assessment. And this means, Bharat Biotech will have to wait for some more time before getting the Emergency Use tag from the World Health Organisation (WHO) for its Covid-19 vaccine.
WHO panel seeks additional clarifications from Bharat Biotech for Covaxin approval
# Zydus vaccine, priced higher? : Despite the hard bargain by the government, the final price of Zydus Cadila’s three-dose ZyCoV-D vaccine will be higher than Bharat Biotech’s Covaxin and Serum Institute’s Covishield.
Zydus Cadila’s DNA vaccine to be costlier than Covaxin, Covishield
# Back on Mumbai’s locals: The Maharashtra government has issued an order allowing fully-vaccinated people to board local trains.
Full vaccination ‘mandatory’ to board Maharashtra’s local trains
# Focussed on second dose: Health teams in Tamil Nadu districts have been given detailed instructions to focus on increasing daily vaccinations along with local bodies by following a saturation approach after identifying list of persons yet to take first dose and those eligible for second dose.
TN health teams to focus on increasing daily vaccination rate
# Reconciling mortality numbers: Covid-battered Kerala has taken a cue from others States to reconcile the death toll with the unreported or under-reported ones after initiating a review of the processes and procedures used so far to certify and take them on record.
With unmasked new death numbers, Kerala reconciles itself to Covid facts on ground
# Testing for severe disease: A Kochi-based biotechnology start-up has developed a test kit for genomic analysis that can apparently help predict chances of developing severe disease if infected.
Biotech start-up Sagenome develops test kit to predict Covid disease severity
# Kids dosage: Moderna has said that a low dose of its Covid-19 vaccine is safe and appears to work in 6 to 11-year-olds, as the manufacturer joins its rival Pfizer in moving towards expanding shots to children.
Moderna says its low-dose Covid shot works for kids 6 to 11
# US lifts travel curbs: The US will lift all travel restrictions for incoming non-citizen, non-immigrant travellers from November 8, with only limited exceptions, and they will be required to be fully vaccinated and produce proof of their Covid-19 vaccination prior to boarding a flight to the country, the White House announced on Monday.
US to lift all travel restrictions for incoming foreign nationals from Nov 8: White House
Mathew Joseph, COO of FreshToHome, has honed the art of fishmongering
The story behind the vaccine development and the dose of innovation the Ellas have brought to India’s biotech ...
Hydrogen generation from agri residue could well change the mobility scenario
Successful investing is built on a solid foundation of valuation. Here, we demystify enterprise value based ...
TPIN is a password without which you can’t sell stocks from demat a/c
Through a combination of interest accrual and mark-to-market impact
I have shares of Sun Pharmaceuticals and Wockhardt. Please give the long-term outlook for these two ...
Jairam Ramesh’s biography talks about Englishman Arnold’s seminal work on Buddha and the influence it had on ...
RG Chandramogan’s Hatsun Agro Product’s rise to be the country’s largest private dairy company is a story of ...
The book stresses that good consultants must resist the temptation to make the people they consult dependent ...
Economist Prasad says the world of finance is on the threshold of major disruption that will affect ...
There are weaknesses in its financial profile, but by retaining majority stake, the group has avoided ...
Value for many and money are the two pillars of Amul’s growth story
We require an ecosystem of technology and service providers, says EY’s Sreekanth Arimanithaya
How HR organisations are driving value in the face of double disruption
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...