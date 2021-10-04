News

The daily dose: October 4, 2021

PT Jyothi Datta October 4 | Updated on October 04, 2021

We curate some of the top Covid stories for you

#Compensation in the time of Covid: Under the Supreme Court’s watch, the Centre outlined guidelines on defining a Covid-19-linked death and proposing ₹50,000 ex-gratia payment to the affected family. An SC order is expected possibly today.

https://www.thehindubusinessline.com/specials/pulse/compensation-in-the-time-of-covid-19/article36807495.ece

# Back to school: Schools across Maharashtra resumed physical sessions for classes 5 to 12 on Monday after being shut for over 18 months in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic, a report said.

https://www.thehindubusinessline.com/news/after-18-months-schools-reopen-across-maharashtra-for-physical-classes/article36816922.ece

# Reinventing experience in aviation: The aviation industry, reliant on technology, is looking to integrate contactless operations and digital changes, as it charts a revival course from the pandemic.

https://www.thehindubusinessline.com/todays-paper/tp-logistics/article36815588.ece

# Ahead of the festival season, hotels in the country are expecting a steady rise of 20-30 percent in occupancy compared to last year and hotels are bullish on getting to pre-Covid level bookings soon.

https://www.thehindubusinessline.com/companies/hospitality-sector-sees-robust-demand-ahead-of-festival-season/article36812206.ece

Published on October 04, 2021

