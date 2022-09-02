The Daily Dose, September 2, 2022

:

# Recovering from the pandemic: Micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) are recovering from the impact of the pandemic, going by the healthy credit demand from the segment, according to S Ramann, CMD, Small Industries Development Bank of India (IDBI).

‘’Within the MSME segment, some of the micro and tiny enterprises did collapse (due to impact of pandemic). So, the resilience has been in the small and medium enterprises segments,” Ramann told BusinessLine.

# Sixth largest: India will emerge the sixth largest insurance market by 2032, Jérôme Jean Haegeli, Group Chief Economist, Swiss Re said.

The sector is expected to witness a growth of close to 8 per cent CAGR (in real terms) between 2023 to 2032 – due to, among other factors, the systematic change to India’s non-life insurance sector brought by the pandemic, the report says. It resulted in a greater risk awareness leading to higher demands in health insurance.

# Death reporting: There was a lot of discussion on the under-reporting of deaths during Covid-19. But, a recent survey, by the National Family Health Survey (NFHS 2019-21), shows this is not unusual. About 30 per cent of deaths in India typically go unregistered, with only about 70 per cent getting registered with the civil authorities.

# Travel rebound: Aircraft-maker Boeing expects Indian carriers to ramp up capacities by nearly 25 per cent in the immediate short to near term as air travel rebounds post withdrawal of pandemic-led restrictions and a pick-up in travel.

# Malaria-mukt Bharat: India can be proud to have sustained a steady decline in malaria cases even as the Covid-19 pandemic disrupted health programmes and reversed progress made in elimination efforts around the world.

Now is not the time to rest on our laurels as we stand at a critical juncture in our drive toward ending malaria, says the article.

