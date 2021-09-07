The daily dose: September 7, 2021

Commercial vehicles on the green-way
Hydrogen generation from agri residue could well change the mobility scenario
# Nipah in the time of Covid. The Kerala Health Department breathed a sigh of relief late on Monday night when three samples each from eight of the primary contacts, including parents, of the lone 12-year-old Nipah virus victim in Kozhikode, tested negative at the National Institute of Virology, Pune.
# Decentralise decisions on schools: As more States reopen schools for children in different grades, child health experts recommend a district-wise approach rather than State-wide resumption of offline classes. This, according to experts, will help prevent the further spread of Covid in the districts that have been reporting high daily new cases.
# Court diktat: The Kerala High Court, on Monday, directed the Centre to make provisions on the CoWIN portal to enable those who are keen to take the second dose of Covishield vaccine after four weeks in terms of the initial protocol to be able to schedule it.
# Against a global shortage of Tocilizumab - Indian drugmaker Hetero has received an emergency approval from the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) to make the generic version of Roche’s Tocilizumab in India.
# Knocking at the door - That’s what Maharashtra CM said of the impending third wave, as about 72 per cent of Maharashtra’s active Covid cases are being reported from five districts. Chief Minister Thackeray warned that the State will pay a heavy price if warnings about a possible third wave are ignored.
# Mumbai’s concerns: The financial capital has reported over 28 per cent of the total Covid-19 cases it had recorded in the entire month of August in the first six days of this month, as per the civic data. The spike in the cases has left the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) officials worried ahead of the festive season beginning on September 10 with the Ganesh Chaturthi.
Internationally: Concerned about a spike in new Covid-19 cases amid a gradual reopening of economic activities in Singapore, the Ministry of Health has urged people to limit themselves to one social gathering a day, while social gatherings at workplaces will not be allowed.
