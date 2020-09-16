The Executive Centre on expansion mode, to add five more centres in India

The Executive Centre, a Hong Kong-based chain of flexible workspaces provider, is set to add five more centres in India.

Having had to face a tough corrective phase up till August due to the Covid pandemic, the chain — which operates 135 centres across 32 cities in 14 countries — is gearing up for next phase of growth in India, where its has been advancing at about 30 per cent per annum.

Manish Khedia, Senior Director, The Executive Centre, said: “As workspaces prepare to resume to the new normal in the Covid-pandemic hit world, the business is in for some shifts, in terms of spaces offered and the way they are designed.”

The company has seen its business returning to normalcy with up to 90 per cent occupancy across its 30 centres.

“We are on track with our investment plan of ₹100 crore and expect to add five centres in India across Bengaluru, Gurugram, Chennai, Pune and Hyderabad with a capacity of over 2300 desks. The lease space covers two lakh sq ft of office space to start with the expenditure will be on creating physical infrastructure. We will touch one million sq ft space in India by December,” he said.

“We are in the premium office space where some of the leading Fortune 500 companies operate in India. We have been growing at about 30 per cent per annum over the past several years and expect to continue to do so in spite of the recent setback due to the Covid pandemic. The business in September shows that we are on course to the planned 30 per cent growth. We expect to add five centres,” he said.

“During the lockdown phase, we have signed up for spaces in Mumbai, Bengaluru and other locations. And as we return to normalcy, we see there will be demand for office spaces which provide more than the average normal space to ensure we keep adequate safety distance,” Khedia said.

“We are optimistic towards the future of the office. While the global health crisis is reshaping corporate working environments, we expect offices to remain an important hub for creativity and idea sharing. More companies will have core and satellite offices, with some employees working closer to home or continuing to work from home and are investing in new city centre locations,” he explained.