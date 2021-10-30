The future of Indian healthcare lies in last mile healthcare delivery: Dr Giridhar Gyani

Scripting a survival
Zee’s founding family plots a twist in the tale and stays in control
The future of Indian healthcare lies not just on latest technology and connectivity but on building basic healthcare infrastructure in smaller towns to ensure last mile healthcare delivery, said Dr Giridhar Gyani, Director General, Association of Healthcare Providers (India).
He was speaking on the theme ‘Managing the Future of Healthcare’ at the inaugural session of TN Medclave 2021 organised by the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII), Southern Region, in the city on Saturday.
Delivering the address virtually, Gyani said that in Tamil Nadu there are roughly 200 hospitals with more than 100 beds. However, 50 per cent of them are located in two cities — Chennai and Coimbatore. Similarly, in Telangana, there are over 120 hospitals with over 100 beds, out of which 118 hospitals are concentrated in Hyderabad alone, which means the rest of Telangana do not have any tertiary care facility.
“One can talk about artificial intelligence (AI), preventive care and centralised command systems etc but those things will take time. First, we need to have basic physical infrastructure in Tier 3 towns if you want AI, telemedicine or tele-consultation to work,” Gyani said.
Also see: Rural ICU care provider CIPACA expands to Western India
Highlighting India’s ranking in World Health Organisation (WHO) report and the Lancet’s latest healthcare access and quality (HAQ) index, which ranked India at 145 among 195 countries, Gyani said that the common point between both these studies is that India lacks in terms of availability and accessibility of quality healthcare.
In her inaugural address, Suneeta Reddy, MD, Apollo Hospital Enterprises said digital transformation is playing a huge role in healthcare delivery and the Covid-19 pandemic has only accelerated digital adoption both by healthcare providers and the patients.
“According to estimates, 60 per cent of Indians now have a smartphone. We talk about healthcare not being accessible in Tier 2&3 cities but this is the best way to create access to those who are in Tier 2&3 cities so that they can then be brought to Tier 1 hospitals for those interventions that are required,” Reddy said.
S Chandrakumar, Chairman, CII Tamil Nadu and Founder & Executive Chairman of Kauvery Hospital, noted that the entry of venture capitalists (VCs) and private equity (PE) firms into the healthcare sector since late 2000s has changed the healthcare delivery scenario in India.
Also see: Karkinos Healthcare’s affordable cancer care initiative gets backing of prominent investors
“When the investor came, they started focusing on governance, be it clinical or non-clinical governance. Those days, we never used to have a MIS in hospitals or we were compromising on the minimum wages and all those things. But now, all the funds started pushing on environmental, social, and governance (ESG), which become critical for all investments,” he added.
Zee’s founding family plots a twist in the tale and stays in control
Mathew Joseph, COO of FreshToHome, has honed the art of fishmongering
The story behind the vaccine development and the dose of innovation the Ellas have brought to India’s biotech ...
Hydrogen generation from agri residue could well change the mobility scenario
BNPL is a good option for those eyeing no-cost loans, but always stick to your budget
There are four ways that gold bugs can take to invest in the precious metal. We explore the options available
The recent episode shows why even seasoned investors are very choosy about fancied PSU stocks
Successful investing is built on a solid foundation of valuation. Here, we demystify enterprise value based ...
Lahore, the first part of a trilogy on the Partition, is a painful reminder of all that can go wrong when ...
Jairam Ramesh’s biography talks about Englishman Arnold’s seminal work on Buddha and the influence it had on ...
RG Chandramogan’s Hatsun Agro Product’s rise to be the country’s largest private dairy company is a story of ...
The book stresses that good consultants must resist the temptation to make the people they consult dependent ...
There are weaknesses in its financial profile, but by retaining majority stake, the group has avoided ...
Value for many and money are the two pillars of Amul’s growth story
We require an ecosystem of technology and service providers, says EY’s Sreekanth Arimanithaya
How HR organisations are driving value in the face of double disruption
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...