The Meat Chop, a Chennai-based tech and supply chain platform for local butcher shops, has raised ₹7 crores in seed funding. The funding round saw the participation of IppoPay co-founders Mohan K, Meenakshi Sundaram, and Jaikumar R; Dunzo co-founder Ankur Agarwal; Capitar Ventures founder Rahul Mahipal and other global angel investors.

In a press release, the company said it would utilise the investment for expansion, team and brand building, and enhancing technology and supply chain infrastructure.

Founded in January 2021 by Appaas Ajmal Khan, Kalyanasundaram A, Navas Khan and Yasar, The Meat Chop manages procurement, marketing, promotions, and merchandising for the butcher stores on its platform through tech systems and a standard operating plan.

Superior experience

The meat supply chain platform said its data-driven and technology-backed systems enable local butcher shops to offer superior customer experience and effectively compete with large retail chains through in-store and online sales.

“Our goal is to create a platform to fix the information asymmetry in supply and demand that has plagued this market for a very long time”, The Meat Chop CEO Appaas, said in the release

“While 99 per cent of the $70 billion meat & seafood retailing is handled by the local butcher stores, the incentives were not actually reaching the butcher stores due to limited product shelf life, poor sourcing and lack of access to technology,” he added.

Ankur Agarwal, Co-Founder of Dunzo said, “TMC is bringing the benefits enjoyed by organised players to the local butcher shops including quality sourcing, tech stack, data analytics and last mile delivery. With meat and seafood retailing continuing to be very localised and personalised, TMC can help the local butcher shops extend the modern shopping experience to the next billion customers.”