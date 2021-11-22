The third round of H-1B filing starts today

IFSC: Aircraft leasing gets a big boost
All the applicants selected in the third round H-1B Lottery can start filing their H-1B petitions with The United States Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) starting today.
On November 19, USCIS announced that it conducted a third selection of an additional 16,753 registrations. This is the first time that USCIS conducted third lottery in the same year. Every year, 85,000 H-1B visas are issued by the US.
For FY 2022, USCIS received 308,613 H-1B registrations and initially selected 87,500 registrations projected as needed to reach the FY 2022 numerical allocations.
On July 29, 2021, it conducted a second selection of an additional 27,717 registrations. This resulted in a total of 115,217 selected registrations. On November 19, we announced that we conducted a third selection of an additional 16,753 registrations. This resulted in a total of 131,970 selected registrations.
“The petition filing period based on registrations selected on November 19 begins on November 22, 2021, and closes on February 23, 2022. Those with selected registrations will have their myUSCIS accounts updated to include a selection notice, which includes details about when and where to file,” USCIS said.
