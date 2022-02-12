Theatres, hotels in TN to run with 100 per cent occupancy from February 16

Tamil Nadu will be back to near normalcy from February 16 as most of the Covid-19 restrictions will be lifted with daily cases declining significantly in the last two weeks. The government has extended the lockdown norms till March 2.

Theatres and restaurants can run with 100 per cent occupancy; LKG, UKG and playschools can function from February 16 while exhibitions can be organised in the State.

The State government in a press release said that 200 people would be allowed for weddings and related events, and for death-related events, 100 people would be allowed. All other restrictions imposed earlier for the prevention of Covid earlier will be lifted, the release said.

However, ban on public gatherings, cultural and political events will continue.

Meanwhile, daily Covid cases on Saturday declined to less than 3,000 to 2,812. After 11,154 Covid patients were discharged, the number of active cases stood at 47,643.

There were 17 deaths registered and 1,05,822 samples tested.

Chennai and Coimbatore reported 546 and 523 cases respectively.

At the 22nd mega vaccination camp held on Saturday, at 5.30 pm a total of 6.17 lakh persons were administered the shots,, according to Health Department data.