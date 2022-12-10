Luxury carmaker BMW India on Saturday said the company expects to do best in sales in its 15 years of history in India because not only the metros, but sales in the smaller towns are also contributing to the growth.

“Good is an understatement...when we started this year I said we are aiming for a fantastic year with great products that we launched in 2021 and till 2022 we launched almost 26 products. This is the 15 th year of operations in India and this is going to be the best year ever in our history, in every aspect...we have crossed the record numbers already,” Vikram Pawah, President, BMW Group India, told BusinessLine on the sidelines of new launches here.

Before this year, the company had done its best-ever sales in 2018 delivering 11,105 cars (BMW + Mini cars) and 2,187 units of Motorrad motorcycles. Last year, BMW Group India sold 8,876 units (BMW+Mini) and 5,191 units of motorcycles.

This year till date, the company is estimated to be already done more than 10,500 for BMW and Mini cars, and more than 6,500 units of the Motorrad motorcycles.

The company launched the new BMW M 340i xDrive (priced ₹69.20 lakh), the all-new BMW XM (₹2.60 lakh), and the all-new BMW S 1000 RR motorcycle (price ranging from ₹20.25 lakh to ₹24.45 lakh), all at ex-showroom prices.

“Year to date, we have already crossed more than 40 per cent in cars business and 46 per cent in our motorcycle business...these things are coming on the back of strong double digit growth we did in 2021,” Pawah said.

He also said that the Indian luxury car market which is always limited to 35,000-40,000 units per annum, may cross 40,000 mark next year.

“We are growing very fast and expect that growth to continue in 2023 as well. I think it is clearly going to cross 40,000 plus mark, if not this year clearly next year...it should,” he said.

On asked the sales trends and traction from the smaller cities, Pawah added, “For us, the top 10 cities in the country contribute to 50 per cent of our sales and the next 100 contribute to the balance 50 per cent...that’s a good traction. We are not only a metro driven brand, but we are regional and upcountry driven brand equally.”

