TiECON Chennai 2022 on Friday honoured MM Murugappan of the Murugappa Group with the Lifetime Achievement award.

Besides, the event honoured winners in different categories for their contributions to society and achievements in their field of expertise.

TiECON Chennai 2022 is one of the largest gatherings of entrepreneurs in India and the largest entrepreneurship conclave in South India.

Murugappan was awarded for his visionary leadership and multi-faceted experience providing insights into various aspects of managing large businesses, growth, scaling up, and governance.

The Entrepreneur of the year of the Award was given to Gautam Saraiogi of Go Colors; Start-up of the year to Madhumitha of the The Indus Valley; Most Resilient Start-up of the year to Hari Ganapathy of PickYourTrail; Women Entrepreneur of the year Award to Padmini Janaki of Mind & Mom and DeepTech Enabler of the year to Dr Satya Chakravarthy, said a release.

On the award, Murugappan said, “Over the years, my employees and I have always sought to add value to the industry at large and create a robust system of services that also aid in scaling the society with integrity, responsibility, passion, respect and quality. I am glad all our efforts are recognised with this award, and we strive to keep this momentum going forward as well.”