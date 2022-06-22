Tilaknagar Industries launches premium flavoured brandy 

Tilaknagar Industries (TI), a leading producer of Indian-made foreign liquor (IMFL), has launched a flavoured brandy in the premium category under its flagship brand, Mansion House. The French-style brandy in three flavours — orange, cherry and peach — has been launched in Puducherry to begin with.

TI wants to expand its premium brandy offerings to cater to existing as well as newer and experimental consumers, a company spokesman said. It plans to increase its market share in south India and drive growth in nascent brandy markets like east and northeast India.

Natural fruits flavour

The Mansion House flavoured brandy is infused with the essence of orange, cherries and peach sourced from renowned growing regions in India, the company says. Amit Dahanukar, Chairman and Managing Director, TI, said brandy is the second largest product segment in the IMFL category. Flavoured premium brandy, an untapped market, offers a huge opportunity, he added.

“This launch will enrich TI’s premium brandy portfolio, which will further strengthen our regional presence and aid expansion across geographies. The brandy category continues to lead the company’s growth and our aim is to increase sales by 12-15 per cent annually over the next three to five years,” Dahanukar said. Currently, TI is the country’s largest premium brandy manufacturer and its millionaire brand, Mansion House Brandy (MHB), the highest-selling premium brandy, the company spokesman said. In 2021-22, it sold approximately six million MHB cases and the brand registered a 25 per cent year-on-year growth.

Flavoured drinks, cocktail

According to Dahanukar, present-day consumers are more experimental and their tastes and preferences are evolving. Along with an increase in demand for premium products, this has given a push to flavoured drinks and a cocktail culture. The MHB premium flavoured brandy aims to enhance the popular appeal of brandy.

India is one of the largest markets for brandy globally. As per the company’s estimate, the premium brandy market in India is expected to have a CAGR of 10-12 per cent. In the premium brandy category, TI, in addition to Mansion House Brandy, manufactures the super-premium Courrier Napoleon brandy.