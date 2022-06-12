TN effects a major bureaucratic reshuffle

In a major bureaucratic reshuffle, the Tamil Nadu government on Sunday transferred Health Secretary J Radhakrishnan as Secretary for Co-operation, Food & Consumer Protection Department. Radhakrishnan has been in the post exactly for two years.

P Senthil Kumar, Officer on Special Duty, Family and Health Welfare Department, will take over as the Health Secretary, says a government order.

Some of the other important transfers include Shilpa Prabhakar Satish as National Health Mission Director; Phanindra Reddy as Additional Chief Secretary, Home; and Pradeep Yadav, Managing Director, Chennai Metro Rail Lt, is transferred to the Highways and Minor Ports Department. Jayashree Muralidharan has been appointed the Managing Director of Tidco; E Sundarvalli as Sipcot Managing Director and T Anand as MD of Sidco, the order said.

This is a major reshuffle undertaken by the DMK government since coming to power in May 2021 and comes a few days after a reshuffle of district collectors.