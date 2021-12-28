TN govt awaits approval for whole genome sequencing lab

Of tumult and triumphs in the world of brands
Tamil Nadu government on Monday took up the issue of speedy approval from the Centre for the whole genome sequencing lab set up by the State government in Chennai for issuance of Omicron test result confirmation with the visiting multi-disciplinary team of experts from the Union Health Ministry.
At present, the confirmation for Omicron has to come from the National Institute of Virology, Pune, and from labs in Bengaluru and Hyderabad. However, it takes over ten days to get the confirmation, by when the patient could be discharged. Tamil Nadu government has spent ₹4 crore to set up the WSG lab in Chennai. Out of the three approvals required, two have been got, said Health Minister M Subramanian. “We can avoid the delay by getting the confirmation in our lab in Chennai,” he added.
Meanwhile, on Monday, the State reported 605 new Covid cases as against 610 on Sunday. After 663 persons were discharged, the number of active cases stood at 6,562.
There were six deaths registered and 1,00,927 samples tested.
Chennai reported 172 new cases and Coimbatore saw 88 new infections.
On Monday, 1,15,096 persons were vaccinated, according to State Health department data.
