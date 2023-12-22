Tamil Nadu is a leader in the Electric Vehicle (EV) segment, and the State government will make it even better with policies covering the entire value chain of the industry, said the State’s Industries Minister TRB Rajaa.

Speaking to newspersons after addressing the CII Young Indians 2023 event on Friday, the minister said, “We want to be number one in every part of the EV ecosystem. There are good policies on the anvil very quickly.”

Speaking at the function, the minister, replying to a question on what the State was doing on the EV sector, said when 40 per cent of all the four wheelers manufactured in India are manufactured from the State, isn’t Tamil Nadu the EV capital of India? When 70 per cent of all the two-wheelers sold in the country are manufactured in Tamil Nadu, isn’t the State the EV capital?

Major presence

There is already the presence of Ola and Ather in the EV sector, and there are a few good names coming very soon, hopefully for the Global Investors Meet scheduled to happen in Chennai on January 7 and 8, he said. India can manufacture for the world and Tamil Nadu can play a big role in that, he said.

“I strongly believe that only if a strong India, a booming and glorious and growing nation can make the State also stronger. We are trying to contribute, and not just compete,” he said. “Tamil Nadu has always been focussed on contributing to the nation,” he added.