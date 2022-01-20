Covid-19: TN districts report surge in cases

Tamil Nadu reported a spike in new Covid-19 cases on Wednesday due to a surge in infections in districts, while Chennai reported a drop. This trend comes after Pongal festival over the weekend.

The entire State reported 26,981 new cases on Wednesday as against 23,888 on Tuesday. However, in Chennai, it was the reverse with 8,007 new cases as against 8,305 on Tuesday.

Among the districts, Coimbatore saw a spike with 3,082 new cases (2,228).

Meanwhile, the total Covid cases in the State crossed the 30-lakh mark on Wednesday to 30,14,235. However, after 17,456 patients were discharged, the number of active cases stood at 170,661.

There were 35 deaths registered and 1,50,635 samples tested, according to health department data.

Tamil Nadu's positive rate has increased to 18.6 per cent (17.5 per cent on Tuesday) due to rise in cases in the rest of districts in the State other than Chennai, said Covid data analyst Vijayanand in a tweet.