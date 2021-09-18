News

TN Public Department’s computer systems suffer ransomware attack

TE Raja Simhan Chennai | Updated on September 18, 2021

Attackers allegedly sought ransom in cryptocurrency to release the malware

Tamil Nadu’s Public Department's computers systems on Saturday suffered a ransomware attack - malware that employs encryption to hold a victim's information at ransom - with attackers allegedly seeking ransom in cryptocurrency to release the malware.

Information Technology Secretary Neeraj Mittal confirmed that the ransomware attack, but said it was not critical. “We have isolated the affected systems that were under attack and are assessing the situation. We are trying to get back the access,” he said.

He declined to comment on the demand of nearly $2,000 as cryptocurrency as ransom to release the malware.

It is learnt that officials from Centre for Development of Advanced Computing and Computer Emergency Response Team are working to retrieve the systems.

Published on September 18, 2021

