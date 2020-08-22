News

TN reports 5,980 fresh Covid-19 cases

Our Bureau Chennai | Updated on August 22, 2020 Published on August 22, 2020

Tamil Nadu reported an additional 5,980 coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours to take the total number of infections to 3,73,410.

However, after 5,603 Covid-19 patients were discharged today, the number of active cases was 53,710.Another 73,547 samples were tested on August 22.

After 80 deaths, the total number of fatalities due to the infection increased to 6,420.

The number of infections in Chennai was 1,294; further 1,053 patients were discharged; 11 deaths were reported and active cases were 12,962.

Some of the districts that reported higher number of cases include Chengalpattu (406); Coimbatore (389); Cuddalore (309); Dindigul (129); Erode (117); Kancheepuram (257); Kanyakumari (108); Pudukottai (154); Salem (288); Tenkasi (137); Thanjavur (109); Theni (144); Thiruvallur (384); Thoothukudi (120); Thirunelveli (140);Trichy (120); Vellore (244) and Villupuram (133), according to health ministry.

