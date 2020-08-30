News

TN reports 6,495 new Covid-19 cases, 94 deaths

Our Bureau Chennai | Updated on August 30, 2020 Published on August 30, 2020

Another 6,495 Coronavirus cases were reported in Tamil Nadu in the last 24 hours to take the total number of infections in the state to 4,22,085. In the previous 24 hours, 83,250 samples were tested.

After 6,406 covid-19 patients were discharged (total 3,62,133), the number of active cases stood at 52,721.

The number of deaths in the last 24 hours was 94 to take the total number of fatalities due to the virus to 7,231.

The number of infections in Chennai was 1,249; patients discharged 1,427; deaths were 16, and active cases were 13,472.

Some of the districts that reported higher number of cases include Chengalpattu (419); Coimbatore (498); Cuddalore (383); Erode (158); Kallakurichi (228); Kancheepuram (193); Kanyakumari (122); Madurai (134); Nagapattinam (135): Pudukottai (108); Ranipet (196); Salem (329); Thanjavur (117); Theni (176); Thiruvallur (293); Thiruvannamalai (168); Thirunelveli (139); Trichy (138); Vellore(167) and Villupuram (183), according to health ministry.

