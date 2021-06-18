TN reports 8,633 new Covid cases on Friday; 287 deaths

Grapes of growth: Sahyadri’s fruitful proposition
Can this collective — a for-profit company owned entirely by growers — become the Amul for fruits and ...
Except Coimbatore, all the other 36 districts in Tamil Nadu reported less than 1,000 new Coronavirus cases on Friday. Coimbatore reported 1,089 new infections.
Overall, the State reported 8,633 additional infections to take the total number of infections in the State to 24,06,497. After 19,860 persons were discharged, the total number of active declined to less than 1 lakh to 89,009.
There were 287 deaths and 1,70,269 samples tested.
After Coimbatore, Erode had the highest number of cases with 964, and Chennai reported 492 cases, says Health Department data.
"Some Good news for overall Tamil Nadu. Overall test positive rate goes below 5 per cent to 4.9 per cent, with testing at 1,75,010, and new cases dropped to 8,633. Active cases also dip below 1 lakh today at 89,009. All districts new cases go below 1,000 and Coimbatore close to 1,000 at 1,089.
