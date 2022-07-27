TN rolls out ‘Chief Minister’s Breakfast Scheme’

The Tamil Nadu government will implement the ‘Chief Minister’s Breakfast Scheme’ at 1,545 government primary schools to benefit 1.14 lakh children in classes 1 to 5. This is claimed to be the first of its kind initiative in India to ensure nutrition.
A government order issued by Chief Secretary V Irai Anbu on Wednesday says that the scheme will be implemented this current fiscal year at a cost of ₹33.56 crore
The order follows the statement made by Chief Minister MK Stalin in the Assembly on May 7 that a breakfast scheme for primary school children will be rolled out soon in government schools.
Breakfast consisting of a meal with sambar and vegetables will be provided to children in all working schools. Every student is to be provided 150-500 gram breakfast with sambar with vegetables. On two days, the breakfast will be made of millets, the order said.
