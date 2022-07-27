hamburger

TN rolls out ‘Chief Minister’s Breakfast Scheme’

Our Bureau | Updated on: Jul 27, 2022
Breakfast consisting of a meal with sambar and vegetables will be provided to children in all working schools.

Order follows CM Stalin’s statement in the Assembly on May 7.

The Tamil Nadu government will implement the ‘Chief Minister’s Breakfast Scheme’ at 1,545 government primary schools to benefit 1.14 lakh children in classes 1 to 5. This is claimed to be the first of its kind initiative in India to ensure nutrition.

A government order issued by Chief Secretary V Irai Anbu on Wednesday says that the scheme will be implemented this current fiscal year at a cost of ₹33.56 crore

The order follows the statement made by Chief Minister MK Stalin in the Assembly on May 7 that a breakfast scheme for primary school children will be rolled out soon in government schools.

Breakfast consisting of a meal with sambar and vegetables will be provided to children in all working schools. Every student is to be provided 150-500 gram breakfast with sambar with vegetables. On two days, the breakfast will be made of millets, the order said.

Published on July 27, 2022
Tamil Nadu
schools
Nutrition
