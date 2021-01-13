Tobacco farmers seek withdraw of COTPA Amendment Bill

Packing batteries with more punch
Indian researchers are working on cells that can store more energy, last longer
The Federation of All India Farmer Associations (FAIFA) has appealed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi not to go ahead with the COTPA Bill, which will boost the illegal cigarette trade in the country.
This, in turn, would adversely impact the domestic demand for the home grown tobacco and incomes of the tobacco farmers in the country.
“The government is circulating the draft bill for feedback. We request the government to withdraw the bill and not to get influenced by the international non-governmental organisations that are misrepresenting facts to promote the interest of vested groups,” said Murali Babu, General Secretary of Federation of All India Farmer Associations (FAIFA). He said the illicit cigarette trade is causing a loss of ₹1,300 crore every year to the tobacco farmers in the country.
The FAIFA has submitted memorandum to the Prime Minister and Ministries of Health, Agriculture, Commerce and Labour, urging them not to go ahead with the bill.
The bill seeks to make efforts to eliminate all direct and indirect advertising, promotion and sponsorship concerning tobacco. It also calls for curbs on promotion, distribution and sale of cigarettes. Violations would attract a jail term and fine.
“The Government has imposed harsh tobacco regulations such as increasing the size of pictorial warnings, punitive taxation on cigarettes and withdrawal of export benefits,” Javare Gowda, President, Federation of All India Farmer Associations (FAIFA), said. These moves have severely impacted the incomes of tobacco farmers, who don’t have viable alternatives in the dry and arid regions.
He said India had emerged as the fourth largest and fastest growing illicit cigarette market in the world with illicit cigarettes representing one-fourth of the cigarette market. “In the last 15 years illicit cigarette market in the country has doubled from 13.5 billion sticks in 2006 to 28 billion sticks in 2019,” he said.
The association pegged the total loss due to the illicit cigarettes in the last years at ₹6,000 crore. The legal cigarettes’ share of total tobacco consumption in the country declined from 21 per cent in 1981-82 to 9 per cent in 2019-20.
The association, however, argued that the stringent regulations did not stop the overall tobacco consumption from growing. It, in fact, grew by 46 per cent during the period.
“The harsh amendments will terrorise retailers and traders and they would not want to engage in the sale of legal cigarettes. As a result, criminal syndicates who have been pushing illegal tobacco will gain ground and will flood the Indian market with illicit cigarettes,” Javare Gowda contended.
Indian researchers are working on cells that can store more energy, last longer
To fix a broken bone, doctors often harvest another bone from the patient’s body or from someone else. It ...
Superconductors from IIScScientists at IISc Bangalore have invented a device with a nanocrystal structure ...
Engineering and construction giant L&T has won a licence from the Council of Scientific & Industrial ...
Ensure that the investment thesis based on which you bought the IPO still holds good
Here are some yardstick for selecting auto component stocks
Those with a moderate risk appetite & an investment horizon of 3 years can consider the fund
Digital money-lending platforms may be hassle-free and convenient, but look before you leap
India is ready with two vaccines to beat the deadliest virus of recent times. The immunisation drive, however, ...
The storming of the Capitol on January 6 could be the prelude to yet another chapter in the US’s long and ...
‘Now It’s Come to Distances’ examines the defining moments of the past year — the Shaheen Bagh protests, ...
Legal and regulatory uncertainties hang like a sword on an industry which earned ₹2,470 crore revenues in the ...
Digital is becoming dominant media, but are companies and their ad agencies transforming fast enough to make a ...
Slow Network, promoted by journalist-lyricist Neelesh Misra, pushes rural products and experiences
How marketers can use the traditional exchange of festive wishes meaningfully
For Fortune, a brand celebrating its 20th anniversary, it was a rude shock to become the butt of social media ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...