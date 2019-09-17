News

Toll in Godavari boat tragedy rises to 26

Our Bureau Amaravati(AP) | Updated on September 17, 2019 Published on September 17, 2019

NDRF personnel carry out rescue operations after a tourist boat capsized in the swollen Godavari river , in East Godavari district of Andhra Pradesh   -  PTI

The toll in the Godavari boat tragedy mounted to 26 on Tuesday, with the recovery of more bodies at different places in East Godavari district, and the search is still continuing by the NDRF and the SDRF teams for the rest.

More than 20 tourists are still missing.

The tourist boat, Royal Vashista, capsized in the Godavari on Sunday in the Devipatnam mandal of the district, with more than 60 aboard, including crew members.

Andhra Pradesh
