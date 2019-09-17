Toll in Godavari boat tragedy rises to 26

The toll in the Godavari boat tragedy mounted to 26 on Tuesday, with the recovery of more bodies at different places in East Godavari district, and the search is still continuing by the NDRF and the SDRF teams for the rest.

More than 20 tourists are still missing.

The tourist boat, Royal Vashista, capsized in the Godavari on Sunday in the Devipatnam mandal of the district, with more than 60 aboard, including crew members.