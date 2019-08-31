Top five news stories to watch out for August 31 & September 1, 2019

Priority is to improve fuel efficiency in petrol engines: Maruti Suzuki's CV Raman
Maruti will stop producing diesel vehicles in the BS VI era but will keep an eye on customer reaction to ...
Assam NRC final list: The government in set to release the final National Register of Citizens on Saturday. The NRC list is prepared to identify bonafide residents of Assam and is touted as the proof of Assamese identity. The list is also important as it identifies illegal migrants in the State. The NRC was first published in Assam in 1951. The draft NRC published by the Indian government on July 30, 2018, excluded around 40 lakh people.
ITR deadline: August 31 is the last date to file the Income Tax returns. The I-T department on Friday clarified on Twitter that extension of deadline for ITR is fake. A fake fake circulation was doing rounds on the social media platforms claiming the deadline has been extended to September 30. The government had earlier extended the deadline from July 31 to August 31.
India-Kazakhastan joint military exercise: The joint military exercise between India and Kazakhastan will begin from August 31. The exercise, carried out with an emphasis on counter-terrorism operations in the mountainous terrain, will see participation of 100 soldiers each from both the countries. KAZIND is the fourth edition of the 14-day annual event.
Changes in Motor Vehicle Act: Starting September 1, the new rules of Motor Vehicle Act will come into effect. As per the new rules, the fine for various driving errors have been hiked and new penalties have been introduced for violation of road regulations and dangerous driving.
Amit Shah rally on Article 370: Union Home Minister Amit Shah will begin the nationwide awareness campaign on abrogation of Article 370 that gave special status to the State of Jammy and Kashmir. The month-long ‘Jan Jagran Abhiyan’ will see prominent personalities participate in the rally to inform people of the benefits and consequences of abolishing Article 370.
