Top five news stories to watch out for on December 3, 2019

Telecom tariff hike: Vodafone Idea (VIL) and Bharti Airtel's revised mobile tariffs will come to effect from December 3. These telecom operators have increased by up to 42 per cent. VIL hiked mobile tariffs by an average 20-30 per cent for its pre-paid services and for some data schemes, the rates were hiked by 42 per cent. Airtel’s new plans represent tariff increases in the range of 50 paise per day to Rs 2.85 per day and offer generous data and calling benefits, the company said in a statement.

Programme against climate change: Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar will begin his statewide 'Jal-Jeevan-Hariyali Yatra' against climate change from December 3, officials said on Monday. Emphasising the importance of water conservation and afforestation, the chief minister will undertake the four-day first phase of the tour in the northwestern districts of the state, they said. "Kumar will commence the 'yatra' from Bagha in West Champaran district and after traversing East Champaran and Siwan districts, he will conclude the first phase of the tour at Gopalganj district," a senior official said.

Mi Credit launch: Xiaomi is all set to launch Mi Credit in India on December 3, 2019. The Mi Credit is a personal loan service available for Xiaomi device users in India. It will act as an interface that allows users to initiate instant loans. People can avail loan amount ranging between Rs 1,000 and Rs 1,00,000.

Trump impeachment: Three investigating panels are due to release a formal report on Tuesday which will outline evidence gathered by the Intelligence, Foreign Affairs and Oversight committees. Members of the intelligence committee will consider and vote on the report on Tuesday before forwarding it to the Judiciary Committee. The House Judiciary Committee could vote on whether to recommend articles of impeachment against Trump within the next two weeks, setting the stage for a possible impeachment vote by the full House before Christmas this year.

RBI MPC meet: The Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) monetary policy committee (MPC) will meet from December 3 and December 5 to review the interest rates. It is expected to cut the repo rate by 25 basis points to revive the slowing economy. India's GDP growth fell to a six-and-a-half year low of 4.5 per cent in the second quarter of FY2020.