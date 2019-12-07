Top five news stories to watch out for on December 7-8, 2019

From capsules to tech-driven growth, the ACG way
An Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) in Lahore will hear a case against Jamaat-ud-Dawa (JuD) Chief Hafiz Saeed and his accomplices related terror financing on December 7. Saeed-led JuD is believed to be the front organisation for the LeT which is responsible for carrying out the 2008 Mumbai attack that killed 166 people.
Former Fortis Healthcare promoter Malvinder Singh and former CMD of Religare Enterprises Ltd, Sunil Godhwani, will enter the final day of their judicial custody on December 7. They were arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on November 14. Singh and Godhwani were accused in money-laundering case related to the misappropriation of funds at Religare Finvest Limited (RFL).
The eighth India-China joint training exercise - 'Hand-in-Hand 2019' - would commence on December 7 at Umroi in Meghalaya. The two-week-long exercise is scheduled to focus on joint planning and counter-terrorist operations on semi-urban terrain. A Chinese contingent from the Tibet Military command, comprising 130 personnel, and an Indian contingent of similar strength will participate in the exercise, which has counter-terrorism as theme as per the United Nations (UN) mandate.
The Indian women's junior hockey team will play against New Zealand on December 7 in the three-Nation tournament in Australia. The team will play against the hosts on December 8. They are scheduled to take part in the AHF Women’s Junior Asia Cup next year to be held in Japan.
Ticket sales for the ODI between India and West Indies will begin on December 8. The match is scheduled to take place on December 15 at the M A Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. The prices of the tickets range from Rs 1,200 to Rs 2,400.
